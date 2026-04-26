Russian Forces Shell 18 Settlements In Kharkiv Region Over Past 24 Hours, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past 24 hours, 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. Four people were injured as a result of the shelling,” Syniehubov said.

According to him, a 56-year-old man was injured in the city of Bohodukhiv, a 75-year-old woman was injured in the village of Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk community, and a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured in the village of Ruska Lozova in the Derhachi community.

It is noted that Russian troops actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 2 guided bombs, 14“Geran-2” UAVs, 10“Molniia” UAVs, 3 FPV drones, and 25 UAVs (type to be determined).

In the Bohodukhiv district, a civilian enterprise, two private homes, a garage, power lines (Bohodukhiv), two vehicles (Zolochev and Dehtiari villages), and a farm storage facility (Zabrody village) were damaged;

In the Kupiansk district, three private homes were destroyed (Velykyi Burluk village, Kivsharivka village, Prykolotne village);

In the Izium district, an educational institution was damaged (Balakliya);

In the Kharkiv district, two private homes (Rohan village, Kurortne village), two private homes (Yaroshivka village), and a car (Ruska Lozova village) were damaged;

In the Chuhuiv district, a private house (Chuhuiv) and power lines (Korobochkyne) were damaged.

Russian strikes hit residential building, transport infrastructure in

It is reported that the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 175 people over the past 24 hours.

Since the point began operating, 30,574 people have been registered there.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and seven others were injured in the Kharkiv region on April 24 due to enemy shelling.

Photo: Regional State Administration