Gujarat Polls: Kejriwal Urges Voters To Turn Out In Large Numbers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged voters in Gujarat to turn out in large numbers for the ongoing municipal elections, saying that development and resolution of local issues depend on their participation in the democratic process.

Sharing a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "I appeal to all voters of Gujarat to definitely exercise their right to vote in the municipal elections. The development of your area, the solution to your problems.. everything depends on your vote."

The AAP leader's appeal comes as polling is underway for municipal bodies for 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Over 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats have also gone to the polls. The counting of votes will be held on April 28.

Top Leaders Participate in Gujarat Polls

Furthermore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also cast his vote for the Gujarat local body polls, along with his family, at a polling booth in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel voted at a polling booth in Ahmedabad during the ongoing local body elections and urged citizens to participate actively.

CM Patel Appeals to Voters

Addressing the media after casting the vote, Patel emphasised the importance of voting as both a right and a duty. "Today is the day for local body elections and voting in Gujarat. Everyone should celebrate this sacred festival of democracy. This is a precious opportunity to fulfil both right and duty together," he said.

Appealing to voters, the Chief Minister added, "I urge everyone to vote and make every candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party victorious." He also acknowledged concerns over voter turnout due to weather and other factors. "It is hot, and it's also a holiday. Because of both, there might be a lower turnout. But I think people will start coming to vote now," Patel said.

Reiterating his appeal, he said, "Since it's Sunday and a holiday, I again urge everyone that even if there is heat, wedding season or anything else, we must definitely cast our sacred vote."

Earlier on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel appealed to all citizens to vote 100 per cent in the elections of local self-government institutions. (ANI)

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