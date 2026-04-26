'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Director Breaks Silence Of Adrian Grenier's Cameo

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) David Frankel, who has helmed 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' has shared that he did want to sprinkle a little Nate into the much-anticipated sequel.

David said that he considered“sneaking” Adrian Grenier in for a surprise cameo, reports 'Deadline'.

Unfortunately for the fans of the actor,“it was just too late in our production schedule to make it happen”. Frankel wouldn't share how he had hoped to incorporate Andy's old chef-lover into the sequel that reunited Anne Hathaway with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

But he added that“I'm thrilled that he (Adrian Grenier) did a Starbucks commercial, which was really funny and so self-effacing. I love the humility and the comedy of it”.

As per 'Deadline', over the years, fans on social media have called out Nate's selfish behavior in his relationship with Andy, seemingly upset with her for pursuing a career in fashion.

The couple goes through it in the first film, with their relationship status left up in the air. In March, Grenier told Page Six that“it was a disappointment that I didn't get the call to be in the sequel, but I also understand there's some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it. But I think that just leaves room for a spinoff”.

He also said“we're all fans of the movie, whether or not we're in it”. Premiering May 1 in theaters, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' sees the fashionable return of Hathaway's Andi, Streep's Miranda Priestley, Blunt's Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci's Nigel Kipling. Andy returns to Runway Magazine 20 years after quitting on Miranda in Paris.

As the publication struggles to keep up with the evolving media landscape, the pair has to convince fellow former assistant Emily, now head of a luxury brand, to buy advertising that could save Runway.