Dangerous Rise In Political Violence: Musk On White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) A shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner has triggered widespread concern over political violence in the United States, with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk issuing a sharp reaction to the attack.

Musk took to social media platform X to condemn the incident, saying it reflected a dangerous trend.

“They are willing to die to kill the democratically elected president,” he wrote, referring to the shooting that disrupted the high-profile gathering attended by Donald Trump and senior US officials.

The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C., where a 31-year-old suspect allegedly armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun and handgun, attempted to breach a Secret Service checkpoint.

The suspect opened fire, causing panic among hundreds of attendees, including journalists, politicians and government officials.

Security personnel immediately rushed Trump and Melania Trump off the stage as chaos erupted inside the venue, with guests taking cover under tables.

A Secret Service agent was struck during the confrontation but was saved by a bullet-resistant vest and is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody and is believed to have acted alone.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack, which occurred near the main security screening area of the event.

The shocking breach at one of Washington's most high-profile gatherings has sparked strong reactions across political and public spheres, with leaders and commentators warning about the rising threat to elected officials and calling for restraint and heightened security.

Trump said in a press conference following the incident that a Secret Service agent was shot in his bulletproof vest.

The suspect is in custody, and investigations are ongoing, he stated.