On The 40Th Anniversary Of The Chornobyl Disaster

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Forty years ago, the Chornobyl disaster changed forever how the world thinks about nuclear safety. We remember the lives lost and honor the incredible courage of the first responders and innocent people in Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and other countries who faced this tragedy head-on and continue to deal with its effects today. The United States responded to the crisis, assisting with the cleanup of the disaster and containment of the site. We continue to prioritize nuclear safety at the site and around the world today.

This catastrophe compelled us and our partners to create stronger international standards and better safety protocols that protect communities worldwide. Nuclear power must remain in responsible hands committed to transparency. The United States is leading the way in ensuring nuclear energy remains safe, secure, and reliable for the future.