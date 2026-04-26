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Flash Floods In Ghazni Unearth 24 Ancient Artefacts

Flash Floods In Ghazni Unearth 24 Ancient Artefacts


2026-04-26 04:00:36
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The Information and Culture Department says 24 historical artefacts have been discovered in various parts of the capital of southern Ghazni province.

Hamidullah Nisar, head of the provincial Information and Culture Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the artefacts were uncovered following recent flash floods in the Asfanda area.

He said the findings include 24 ceramic objects shaped like water pipes. In addition, a stone inscription broken into five fragments was also recovered.

Ghazni is an ancient province known for its rich historical heritage and numerous archaeological sites. Hundreds of artefacts have previously been discovered in the province and transferred to the provincial national museum.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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