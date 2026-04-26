IEA Seeks Stronger Global Ties Through Sports Diplomacy: Muttaqi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Foreign Affairs Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seeks to further expand and strengthen ties with the world through sports diplomacy.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Saturday with representatives and athletes from participating countries in an international traditional wrestling festival, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

Muttaqi described cultural unity and relations between Afghanistan and the region as historic, adding:“Through sports diplomacy, we aim to further expand and strengthen relations with the world.”

He said efforts are underway to facilitate visas and other arrangements for athletes.

He added that notable progress has been made in the field of traditional sports since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power.

For their part, visiting sports representatives praised the organisation of the event and the performance of Afghan athletes in wrestling and expressed commitment to cooperation in the sector.

The seven-nation international traditional wrestling festival, hosted by Afghanistan, began in Kabul last week and concluded on Saturday.

Around 60 foreign athletes from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkey, along with 100 Afghan athletes, took part in the competition.

kk/sa