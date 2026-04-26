Indian Cheese Making Its Mark Globally: PM Modi Says India's Taste Reaching World

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, praised the progress that India's dairy sector is making on the international stage and expressed confidence that India's taste, traditions, and quality will offer a new experience to people around the world and foster a stronger connection with India.

"In our country, food traditions have never been confined merely to taste. Indian cheese is an interesting part of this tradition," PM Modi said, adding that two Indian cheese brands received prestigious awards at an international cheese competition held in Brazil.

"This achievement was widely discussed on social media. Many people have said to me that the diversity of cheese in India should also be discussed," he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that a major change is taking place in India's dairy sector.

"Value addition in this sector has given our traditional flavours a new identity. Today, Indian cheese is making its mark globally. Be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner, the taste of India is reaching the world's plates," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted several unique cheeses from India, beginning with Kalari cheese from Jammu and Kashmir, often referred to as the "Mozzarella of Kashmir." This cheese has been prepared by the Gujjar-Bakarwal community for generations.

He also discussed "Chhurpi," a cheese made from yak milk found in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, stating, "The simplicity and softness of the mountains are reflected in its taste."

Additionally, he mentioned "Topli Nu Paneer," also known as "Surti Cheese," which hails from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"I've mentioned only a few, but this world of flavours is vast in our country. Today, this tradition is gaining new strength. Many Indian companies are investing in this field. Modern technology is emerging, packaging is improving, and our products are meeting world standards. As a result, Indian cheese is now transcending the country's borders and reaching global markets and restaurants," PM Modi said.

"Today, as we talk about local to global, the example of Indian cheese shows us the way forward. I am confident that India's taste, tradition, and quality will provide a new experience to the people of the world and create a new connection with India," he added.