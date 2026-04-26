PM Modi Greets Nation On Buddha Purnima, Highlights Buddha's Message

PM Modi extends Buddha Purnima greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 133rd episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, extended greetings to citizens in advance for the upcoming celebration of Buddha Purnimaa and stated that the month of May is set to begin on an auspicious note with the festival.

"The month of May is starting with an auspicious occasion. In a few days, we will celebrate Buddha Purnima. I extend my greetings to all countrymen in advance," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the enduring relevance of Lord Gautam Buddha's teachings, PM Modi noted that his message continues to guide humanity, especially in challenging times. "The life message of Lord Gautam Buddha remains just as relevant today. He taught us that peace begins within us, and that victory over oneself is the greatest victory," he said.

Referring to the current global situation, he added, "The kind of stresses and struggles the world is going through today, at such a time, Buddha's thoughts have become even more important."

The Prime Minister also spoke about the global reach of Buddha's teachings, citing an initiative in Chile. "An institution in Chile is promoting the ideas of Lord Buddha under the guidance of Drubpon Otzer Rinpoche, who was born in Ladakh," he said.

He further highlighted the work being done there, saying, "This institution is connecting meditation and compassion to people's lives. The stupa built in the Cochiguaz Valley provides people with an experience of peace."

The Prime Minister also gave the example of Karma Monastery in Karnataka, which is a vibrant forest area spread over 100 acres.

Historic milestone in India's nuclear journey

PM Modi also congratulated the scientists for achieving first criticality at the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu, terming the accomplishment as a "historic milestone."

In his radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi, celebrating this feat, noted that the nuclear reactor is built with entirely indigenous technology, stating that this will give new energy to our resolve of Viksit Bharat.

"A few days back, our Nuclear Scientists brought glory to India through a major achievement. In Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam, the Fast Breeder Reactor has achieved Criticality. This is a stage in which the reactor achieves success in a self-sustaining nuclear reaction for the first time. The stage means the beginning of the reactor's operation phase," PM Modi said.

"This is a historic milestone in India's nuclear energy journey. And the big thing is that this nuclear reactor is built with entirely indigenous technology. I congratulate all those who have made invaluable contributions to India's nuclear program. Their efforts to make the lives of countrymen better and easier are really commendable. This will give new energy to our resolve of Viksit Bharat," he added.

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