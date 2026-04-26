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Iran's Araghchi Lands in Oman for Talks
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Muscat, Oman's capital, Saturday evening at the head of a diplomatic delegation, an Iranian news agency reported.
Araghchi is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Omani officials covering bilateral relations and the broader sweep of regional developments. The Muscat leg of his tour follows a stop in Pakistan, where he outlined his country's stance on ending the ongoing conflict.
"Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy," Araghchi wrote on X, the US-based social media platform, casting a shadow of doubt over Washington's diplomatic intentions. He had previously noted in a statement from Islamabad that he conveyed his country's "position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran," declining to elaborate further.
Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late Friday and held face-to-face talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday, as Islamabad continued its push to resurrect deadlocked negotiations between Tehran and Washington following nearly two months of military escalation. Iran has refused to engage in direct talks with the US, instead routing its positions through Pakistan as an intermediary.
The first round of negotiations, hosted in Islamabad two weeks ago, collapsed without an agreement to end a conflict that ignited on Feb. 28 and has since engulfed the broader Middle East. That round of talks had followed a Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire struck on April 8—later extended by US President Donald Trump.
Key sticking points are reported to include the status of the Strait of Hormuz, the American naval blockade of Iranian ports, and Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium.
In a significant diplomatic setback Saturday, Trump announced the abrupt cancellation of a planned visit to Pakistan by special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.
"I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing'," Trump told a news agency via phone.
The cancellation signals a sharp shift in Washington's posture, suggesting Trump believes the current balance of leverage favors the US and sees little value in pursuing talks on Iranian terms.
Araghchi is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Omani officials covering bilateral relations and the broader sweep of regional developments. The Muscat leg of his tour follows a stop in Pakistan, where he outlined his country's stance on ending the ongoing conflict.
"Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy," Araghchi wrote on X, the US-based social media platform, casting a shadow of doubt over Washington's diplomatic intentions. He had previously noted in a statement from Islamabad that he conveyed his country's "position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran," declining to elaborate further.
Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late Friday and held face-to-face talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday, as Islamabad continued its push to resurrect deadlocked negotiations between Tehran and Washington following nearly two months of military escalation. Iran has refused to engage in direct talks with the US, instead routing its positions through Pakistan as an intermediary.
The first round of negotiations, hosted in Islamabad two weeks ago, collapsed without an agreement to end a conflict that ignited on Feb. 28 and has since engulfed the broader Middle East. That round of talks had followed a Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire struck on April 8—later extended by US President Donald Trump.
Key sticking points are reported to include the status of the Strait of Hormuz, the American naval blockade of Iranian ports, and Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium.
In a significant diplomatic setback Saturday, Trump announced the abrupt cancellation of a planned visit to Pakistan by special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.
"I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing'," Trump told a news agency via phone.
The cancellation signals a sharp shift in Washington's posture, suggesting Trump believes the current balance of leverage favors the US and sees little value in pursuing talks on Iranian terms.
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