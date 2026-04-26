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Measles-Like Illness Death Toll Rises in Bangladesh
(MENAFN) Bangladesh has reported 11 additional deaths linked to measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 251 since mid-March, according to reports citing the Health Ministry.
Of the total fatalities recorded since authorities began tracking the outbreak, 42 cases have been confirmed as measles, while the rest remain classified as suspected cases due to limited testing capacity, as stated by reports.
Health officials have acknowledged a shortage of diagnostic kits, which has complicated efforts to verify infections and fully assess the scale of the outbreak.
According to government data, suspected infections have now reached 30,607, alongside 4,460 confirmed measles cases since March 15, as stated by reports.
The Health Ministry launched a nationwide emergency vaccination drive on April 5, during which more than one million children have already been immunized.
The outbreak has prompted political and public health concern, with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman telling parliament that authorities are expanding vaccination efforts while also addressing shortages of testing supplies.
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children and can cause severe complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, and death—especially among unvaccinated or malnourished children. It remains one of the leading causes of preventable child mortality globally, according to public health experts.
Of the total fatalities recorded since authorities began tracking the outbreak, 42 cases have been confirmed as measles, while the rest remain classified as suspected cases due to limited testing capacity, as stated by reports.
Health officials have acknowledged a shortage of diagnostic kits, which has complicated efforts to verify infections and fully assess the scale of the outbreak.
According to government data, suspected infections have now reached 30,607, alongside 4,460 confirmed measles cases since March 15, as stated by reports.
The Health Ministry launched a nationwide emergency vaccination drive on April 5, during which more than one million children have already been immunized.
The outbreak has prompted political and public health concern, with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman telling parliament that authorities are expanding vaccination efforts while also addressing shortages of testing supplies.
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children and can cause severe complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, and death—especially among unvaccinated or malnourished children. It remains one of the leading causes of preventable child mortality globally, according to public health experts.
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