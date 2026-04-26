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Hamas, Malaysian Officials Hold Talks on Palestinian Support
(MENAFN) A delegation from Hamas held discussions with Malaysian officials on ways to strengthen support for the Palestinian cause, according to a statement released on Saturday.
The group said the visit aimed to reinforce ties with Malaysia and review recent developments related to the Palestinian issue amid what it described as ongoing “aggression,” while also exploring additional forms of assistance for Palestinians facing current challenges, as stated by reports.
The delegation reportedly included senior Hamas figures such as Bassem Naim, Fawzi Barhoum, and the group’s representative in Malaysia, according to reports.
Talks were held with Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, along with other government officials, political party representatives, and civil society groups, as stated by reports.
The discussions reportedly covered ongoing negotiations related to the ceasefire agreement, as well as what Hamas described as the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip due to continued violations of the truce.
According to the statement, a ceasefire has been in place in the Gaza Strip since October 2025, though it has been repeatedly breached, as stated by reports.
The war preceding the truce lasted two years and resulted in more than 72,000 deaths and over 172,000 injuries in Gaza, according to figures cited in the statement.
The group said the visit aimed to reinforce ties with Malaysia and review recent developments related to the Palestinian issue amid what it described as ongoing “aggression,” while also exploring additional forms of assistance for Palestinians facing current challenges, as stated by reports.
The delegation reportedly included senior Hamas figures such as Bassem Naim, Fawzi Barhoum, and the group’s representative in Malaysia, according to reports.
Talks were held with Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, along with other government officials, political party representatives, and civil society groups, as stated by reports.
The discussions reportedly covered ongoing negotiations related to the ceasefire agreement, as well as what Hamas described as the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip due to continued violations of the truce.
According to the statement, a ceasefire has been in place in the Gaza Strip since October 2025, though it has been repeatedly breached, as stated by reports.
The war preceding the truce lasted two years and resulted in more than 72,000 deaths and over 172,000 injuries in Gaza, according to figures cited in the statement.
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