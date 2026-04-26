PM Modi Calls Kalpakkam Fast Breeder Reactor Criticality 'Historic Milestone' In Nuclear Journey

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed India's indigenously designed Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, which recently achieved criticality, marking a major advance in the second stage of the country's three-stage civil nuclear program.

Speaking during the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Despite the hustle and bustle of the elections, we have shared happiness with each other over achievements of the country and countrymen."

Calling it a "big achievement of the country", the Prime Minister said, "India has always viewed science as linked with the nation's progress. With this vision, our scientists are advancing the civil nuclear programme. Due to their efforts, this programme is making a significant contribution. This has immensely benefited our industrial growth, energy and health sector. India's civil nuclear programme has provided immense assistance to everyone from farmers to modern innovators."

"A few days back, our nuclear scientists made India proud with another major achievement. In Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam, the fast breeder has achieved criticality. This is a stage in which the reactor achieves success in a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction. This stage means the beginning of the reactor's operation phase," he said, calling it a "historic milestone" in India's nuclear energy journey.

The 500 MWe sodium-cooled reactor breeds more fissile material than it consumes using mixed oxide fuel, paving the way for the third stage focused on utilising India's large thorium reserves for long-term energy security.

He mentioned another "big thing" that is that this nuclear reactor is built entirely on "Swadeshi (indigenous) " technology.

PM Modi said that this is a system that, along with generating energy, also independently produces new fuel for the future.

"I remember the time in March 2024, when I witnessed the core loading of the reactor in Kalpakkam. I congratulate all those who have made an invaluable contribution to India's nuclear program. Their effort to make the lives of countrymen better and easier is really commendable. This will also give new energy to our resolution of a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister added.