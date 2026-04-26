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Iran FM Holds Talks with Pakistan’s Army Chief Amid US Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held discussions on Saturday with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in Islamabad, as diplomatic efforts continue to restart stalled negotiations between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending their eight-week conflict, according to reports.
The meeting, highlighted in a brief video shared by the Iranian embassy on the social media platform X, included several senior officials. Among those present were Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, National Security Adviser and intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Asim Malik, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, and Iran’s ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, as stated by reports.
While no official details were released, sources in Pakistan indicated that discussions focused on the possibility of holding a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in the near future, according to reports.
Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late Friday for a visit that officials believe could help set the stage for renewed negotiations. The first round of discussions, which took place in Islamabad about two weeks earlier, did not produce a breakthrough. Those talks followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump, as stated by reports.
During his visit, Araghchi is also expected to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to continue diplomatic engagements.
The meeting, highlighted in a brief video shared by the Iranian embassy on the social media platform X, included several senior officials. Among those present were Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, National Security Adviser and intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Asim Malik, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, and Iran’s ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, as stated by reports.
While no official details were released, sources in Pakistan indicated that discussions focused on the possibility of holding a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in the near future, according to reports.
Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late Friday for a visit that officials believe could help set the stage for renewed negotiations. The first round of discussions, which took place in Islamabad about two weeks earlier, did not produce a breakthrough. Those talks followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump, as stated by reports.
During his visit, Araghchi is also expected to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to continue diplomatic engagements.
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