'Celebration Of Democracy': Gujarat BJP Chief Casts Vote In Local Body Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 26 (IANS) Voting for the local body elections in Gujarat was underway throughout the state on Sunday, with polling taking place in municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats, and taluka panchayats. Voters turned out in significant numbers, and political leaders cast their votes early in the day.

In Ahmedabad, BJP state President Jagdish Vishwakarma cast his vote and described the elections as a public celebration of democracy.

He said,“Local body elections are a celebration of democracy, and people are participating across the state. Giving the right to vote means promoting development.”

Voting began early across multiple districts, including Jamnagar, where polling is being held for the district panchayat, taluka panchayats and Sikka municipality.

In the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, 4,42,829 voters are exercising their franchise across 414 polling stations using 474 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Jamnagar BJP city president Binaben Kothari appealed to voters to participate in large numbers, saying,“In Jamnagar, municipal elections are being held... I also appeal to the public to exercise their right to vote...”

In Surat, Deputy Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly Purnesh Modi cast his vote early in the day and urged public participation.“Today is only the day for voting. As many people as possible should come out early and cast their votes -- that is the only appeal...,” he said.

Former Minister and Mandvi MLA Kunvarji Halpati also voted early at a primary school in Jarimor village.

He said,“I have always cast my vote first in my village, at the primary school polling booth. Today, I voted first as well. I appeal to my party workers, brothers and sisters, to go early in the morning and ensure 100 per cent voting. We must encourage maximum participation and make sure everyone votes...”

Voting is also underway in Bhavnagar district, where elections are being held for 398 local body seats across 1,984 polling booths, with more than 17,31,260 registered voters.

The process covers the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, three municipalities and several panchayats.

Bhavnagar Collector and District Magistrate Manish Bansal said,“Today in Bhavnagar district, voting is being held across the Municipal Corporations, municipalities, and taluka panchayats. A large number of voters are expected to participate...”

In Morbi district, former BJP MP Mohan Kundariya cast his vote at Nilkanth Vidyalaya, while in Tapi district, polling was underway for 178 local body seats in 755 polling stations, covering district panchayat, taluka panchayats and Vyara municipality.

A total of 501 candidates from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are in the fray. State minister Jayram Gamit also voted during the early hours of polling.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to vote in Ahmedabad's Naranpura area, as part of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections. He is likely to be accompanied by his family.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also scheduled to vote in Ahmedabad, while Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is casting his vote in Surat.

According to the State Election Commission, voting is being conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. using Electronic Voting Machines across thousands of polling stations.

The elections cover a wide range of local self-government institutions, with counting scheduled in the coming days after the conclusion of polling.