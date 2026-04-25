Orange Cap In IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Reclaims Top Spot Despite Hundreds From Vaibhav Suryavanshi & KL Rahul

A few hours later, Rajasthan Royals wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi reclaimed the Orange Cap with his first hundred of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and second in his career. The 15-year-old raced to his three-figure mark in just 36 balls to go on level with Rahul and take the top spot. But Suryavanshi's joy was shortlived as Abhishek recaptured the coveted cap with a fifty in the chase of 229.

Starting the day on 323 runs, Abhishek scored 57 runs off just 29 balls, including 11 fours and a single six before being dismissed by Donovan Ferreira. Currently, Abhishek is standing at 380 runs from eight games.

Earlier, Suryavanshi, raced to fifty in just 15 balls (third time in this season) as Rajasthan Royals reached 76/1 in the powerplay. It was Suryavanshi, who started the onslaught, hitting four consecutive sixes off Praful Hinge in the first over itself. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early, Suryavanshi partnered with Dhruv Jurel to take down the opposition bowlers.

However, the Samastipur-born lad got silent in the middle for a bit before launching an attack on Shivang Kumar for a four and a six to get going. It was in the 14th over Suryavanshi smashed fellow Bihar lad Sakib Hussain for two sixes and a four to get into his three figures in style in 36 balls.

Incidentally, Suryavanshi had taken a delivery less against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 when he scored his maiden IPL ton. However, his joy was shortlived as Hussain had the final laugh on the very next ball, trapping the kid in front. during his stay at the crease, Suryavanshi five fours and 12 sixes.

In the process, Suryavanshi levelled at 357 runs with Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul at the top of the Orange Cap list in IPL 2026. For the unknown, Rahul had gotten his hands on the Orange Cap barely a few hours ago for the first time in this season after becoming the first Indian batter to score a 150-plus in the history of IPL. He scored 152 not out against Punjab Kings.