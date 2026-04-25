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Orange Cap In IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Reclaims Top Spot Despite Hundreds From Vaibhav Suryavanshi & KL Rahul


2026-04-25 03:10:23
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Orange Cap of Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2026 season travelled three heads on Saturday after Abhishek Sharma's half-century against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It all started at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Following his majestic 152 not out against Punjab Kings, KL Rahul got hands into the Orange Cap for the first time in IPL 2026 after he raced to the top with 357 runs.

A few hours later, Rajasthan Royals wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi reclaimed the Orange Cap with his first hundred of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and second in his career. The 15-year-old raced to his three-figure mark in just 36 balls to go on level with Rahul and take the top spot. But Suryavanshi's joy was shortlived as Abhishek recaptured the coveted cap with a fifty in the chase of 229.

Also Read | KL Rahul becomes first Indian to enter 150-club in IPL, enters elite list

Starting the day on 323 runs, Abhishek scored 57 runs off just 29 balls, including 11 fours and a single six before being dismissed by Donovan Ferreira. Currently, Abhishek is standing at 380 runs from eight games.

Earlier, Suryavanshi, raced to fifty in just 15 balls (third time in this season) as Rajasthan Royals reached 76/1 in the powerplay. It was Suryavanshi, who started the onslaught, hitting four consecutive sixes off Praful Hinge in the first over itself. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early, Suryavanshi partnered with Dhruv Jurel to take down the opposition bowlers.

However, the Samastipur-born lad got silent in the middle for a bit before launching an attack on Shivang Kumar for a four and a six to get going. It was in the 14th over Suryavanshi smashed fellow Bihar lad Sakib Hussain for two sixes and a four to get into his three figures in style in 36 balls.

Incidentally, Suryavanshi had taken a delivery less against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 when he scored his maiden IPL ton. However, his joy was shortlived as Hussain had the final laugh on the very next ball, trapping the kid in front. during his stay at the crease, Suryavanshi five fours and 12 sixes.

Also Read | How Delhi Police helped Lungi Ngidi to reach hospital in less than 15 minutes?

In the process, Suryavanshi levelled at 357 runs with Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul at the top of the Orange Cap list in IPL 2026. For the unknown, Rahul had gotten his hands on the Orange Cap barely a few hours ago for the first time in this season after becoming the first Indian batter to score a 150-plus in the history of IPL. He scored 152 not out against Punjab Kings.

Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap after RR vs SRH

RankPlayerRunsMatHSAvgSR
1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 380 8 135 not out 54.28 212.29
2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) 357 8 103 44.62 234.86
3 KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) 357 7 152 not out 59.50 187.89
4 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 349 8 62 49.86 149.78
5 Virat Kohli (RCB) 328 7 81 54.67 163.18
6 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 312 8 91 39.00 198.72
7 Shubman Gill (GT) 297 6 86 49.50 149.24
8 Sanju Samson (CSK) 293 7 115 not out 58.60 178.65
9 Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings) 287 7 80 not out 57.40 192.61
10 Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) 279 7 69.75 69.75 186.00

Besides the trio of Abhishek, Suryavanshi and Rahul, the likes of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen too surged upwards in the table. The South African Klaasen could contribute only 29 runs on Saturday to move up to the fourth position with 349 runs, thus displacing Virat Kohli to fifth.

Kishan's 74 off just 31 balls also lifted him up in the sixth position with 312 runs. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill (297), Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson (293), and Punjab Kings duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer take the final four positions in the top 10.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Why did DC not replace Ngidi with Chameera against PBKS?

Against Delhi Capitals, both Prabhsimran and Iyer were on the scoresheet in the successful chase of 265. While Prabhsimran scored 76 (26 balls), Iyer were unbeaten on 71 (36 balls).

Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.

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Live Mint

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