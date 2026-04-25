Orange Cap In IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Reclaims Top Spot Despite Hundreds From Vaibhav Suryavanshi & KL Rahul
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|Mat
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|1
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|380
|8
|135 not out
|54.28
|212.29
|2
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)
|357
|8
|103
|44.62
|234.86
|3
|KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
|357
|7
|152 not out
|59.50
|187.89
|4
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|349
|8
|62
|49.86
|149.78
|5
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|328
|7
|81
|54.67
|163.18
|6
|Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|312
|8
|91
|39.00
|198.72
|7
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|297
|6
|86
|49.50
|149.24
|8
|Sanju Samson (CSK)
|293
|7
|115 not out
|58.60
|178.65
|9
|Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)
|287
|7
|80 not out
|57.40
|192.61
|10
|Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)
|279
|7
|69.75
|69.75
|186.00
Besides the trio of Abhishek, Suryavanshi and Rahul, the likes of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen too surged upwards in the table. The South African Klaasen could contribute only 29 runs on Saturday to move up to the fourth position with 349 runs, thus displacing Virat Kohli to fifth.
Kishan's 74 off just 31 balls also lifted him up in the sixth position with 312 runs. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill (297), Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson (293), and Punjab Kings duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer take the final four positions in the top 10.Also Read | IPL 2026: Why did DC not replace Ngidi with Chameera against PBKS?
Against Delhi Capitals, both Prabhsimran and Iyer were on the scoresheet in the successful chase of 265. While Prabhsimran scored 76 (26 balls), Iyer were unbeaten on 71 (36 balls).
Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.
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