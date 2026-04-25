Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass Along Srinagar-Leh Highway, Rescue Ops Launched

MENAFN - Live Mint) An avalanche has hit the Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Saturday evening, officials have said. The avalanche has hit several vehicles along the highway and no loss of life was reported so far.

The authorities have launched a rescue operation.

The avalanche hit vehicles at Shaitan Nallah at Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway, officials added. They noted that while there were no reports of any loss of life so far, a rescue operation has been launched.

Efforts were also on to clear the snow debris, the officials added.

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In the first week of April, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir had issued a “medium danger” avalanche warning for Ganderbal and Kupwara. The warning was issued after a fresh spell of rain and snowfall in the Valley.

"Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2600 metres over Ganderbal and Kupwara in the next 24 hours," an official of the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority said here.

People living in these areas were advised not to venture into vulnerable areas till the advisory is in force.

During an avalanche, residents, tourists, and nomadic communities are asked to adhere to official advisories and cooperate with the administration for their safety.

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In the last week of March, the authorities in Kashmir had issued an avalanche warning for two districts in the Valley, advising people to remain highly vigilant. The avalanche warning was issued for Bandipora and Ganderbal for a medium danger level.

"People are strictly advised to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas, including slopes, hilly terrain, and higher reaches, until further orders are issued by the authorities," the advisory read.

On Friday, multiple avalanches struck the Zojila Pass in Ganderbal district, trapping several vehicles and resulting in the deaths of seven individuals.

The pass along the Srinagar-Leh national highway connects the Kashmir valley with Ladakh.

(With agency inputs)