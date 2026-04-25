Azerbaijan Donates Five Passenger Buses To Ukraine - FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced this on the social media platform X.

“Since 2022, Azerbaijan has repeatedly made its contribution to supporting the Ukrainian people. In particular, it has provided more than $45 million in humanitarian aid, including high-capacity generators, transformers, and critical equipment that help keep our energy system running under constant attacks,” he wrote.

In addition, Sybiha thanked Baku for supporting Ukrainian children:

"Equally important is the support for our children. More than 500 Ukrainian children have taken part in recovery programs on the territory of Azerbaijan – something especially precious in times of war," Sybiha noted.

Zelensky: Ukraine ready for trilateral talks with Russia inbaijan

He also posted a photo of the buses donated by Azerbaijan.

“We deeply value this solidarity, because it helps Ukraine stand firm and move forward,” the minister wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that six documents, including security agreements, were signed during his visit to Azerbaijan.