Spurs, West Ham Win In Battle For Premier League Survival

MENAFN - Jordan Times) LONDON - West Ham scored a late winner on Saturday to stay two points clear of Tottenham in the battle to avoid Premier League relegation on a day of breathless drama.

Spurs looked set to escape the bottom three with just minutes remaining after their late goal against Wolves and Everton's equaliser at the London Stadium.

But West Ham substitute Callum Wilson scored a winner in the 92nd minute to restore West Ham's two-point cushion, with just four games to go.

Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham travelled to already-relegated Wolves without a Premier League win since December but were blunt in attack, mustering just two shots on target in the entire game.

Short of inspiration and confidence, it appeared they were heading for a damaging goalless draw before Joao Palhinha's 82nd-minute goal secured a 1-0 win.

Travelling Spurs fans celebrated wildly when they learned that Everton had levelled in the 88th minute, cancelling out Tomas Soucek's headed opener.

At that stage Spurs were out of the bottom three.

But West Ham were not finished, with Wilson adding a remarkable postscript to lift them back above Tottenham.

"The atmosphere was electric," Wilson told the BBC. "I think the fans and the players have really come together in this period and it has stood us in good stead.

"We're the ones in the driving seat at the moment and if we take care of our own results it should stand us in good stead come the end of the season."

Wolves and Burnley are already down but the race to avoid the final relegation spot has effectively become a two-horse race between Tottenham and West Ham, who have 36 points.

Nottingham Forest, three points ahead, hammered Sunderland 5-0 on Friday to pull well clear of the drop zone.

Liverpool close in on Champions League

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1, getting the better of their opponents for the first time in four meetings this season to climb into fourth place above Aston Villa, who earlier lost 1-0 at Fulham.

Liverpool lost the season-opening Community Shield against Palace on penalties before defeats in the Premier League and League Cup.

Alexander Isak, who has recently returned to action after fracturing his fibula, scored his first goal for Liverpool since December.

Andy Robertson doubled Liverpool's lead after a slick counter-attacking move.

Daniel Munoz halved the deficit in the second half but Florian Wirtz scored a last-gasp third to restore the home side's two-goal cushion.

Mohamed Salah limped off in the second half at Anfield holding his hamstring with less than a month of his glittering career with the Reds remaining.

Arne Slot's men are now near-certainties to qualify for next season's Champions League, which would be some consolation after a miserable title defence.

They are level on 58 points with Villa and Manchester United -- with all three teams eight points clear of Brighton.

"Our objectives this season have changed due to our form but the Champions League is so important to this football club and we've made a big step," Robertson told Sky Sports.

In the early kick-off on Saturday, Fulham beat Aston Villa to keep their hopes of qualification for Europe alive.

Ryan Sessegnon scored the only goal of the game shortly before half-time after Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins had gone close for Villa.

Arsenal aim to retake top spot from Manchester City when they host Newcastle in the evening kick-off.

The Gunners have seen their nine-point lead vanish in the past two weeks and they are now behind Pep Guardiola's men on goals scored, with both sides level on goal difference