Kolkata Police Step Up Hotel Surveillance To Track Outsiders Ahead Of Phase 2 Polling

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) Kolkata Police has taken several stringent steps to strengthen security in the city ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections on April 29.

This time, Lalbazar (city police headquarters) has ordered that all big and small hotels and lodges in the city be brought under surveillance, with emphasis on collecting detailed information about guests - who is coming from where, why they are coming and how long they are staying.

According to the police, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has instructed every police station in the city to keep a close watch on all hotels, guest houses and lodges in their respective areas. Special emphasis is being placed on monitoring the movement of people coming from outside ahead of the elections.

Hotel authorities have been asked to verify valid identity cards of every guest and share that information with the local police station.

A top official at Lalbazar said:“The influx of outsiders increases in the city during elections. This step has been taken to ensure that no one gets involved in any unrest or illegal activities during this period."

Police officers from various police stations in Kolkata are already visiting different areas to meet hotel owners and explain the new rules. The police have also said that not only big hotels, but also small lodges and budget guest houses are being brought under surveillance, as there is sometimes laxity in identity verification at such places.

In addition, naka check-points at night, mobile patrolling and additional police personnel have been deployed at key locations. Surveillance has been increased at railway stations, bus termini and city entry points.

IPS officers are now directly involved in night naka checks, with two IPS officers assigned to each key check-post to ensure stricter monitoring and eliminate any negligence.