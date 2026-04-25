L-G TS Sandhu Joins Spectators In Cricket Stadium To Cheer Delhi Team

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Saturday donned the colours of the Delhi Capitals IPL team and joined thousands of cricket fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in cheering the city's team.

As Sandhu, wearing a blue DC T-shirt, occupied a seat in the public stands, his co-spectators clicked selfies with him and cheered the home team with him.

In a post on social media, the Lieutenant Governor said,“Enjoyed the electrifying contest between @DelhiCapitals and @PunjabKingsIPLat the Arun Jaitley Stadium today.”

“The energy in the stands reflects the vibrant sporting spirit of our capital. Beyond the action on the field, it's the passion and enthusiasm of the youth that bring the game to life. Wishing both teams the very best - may the game be played in the finest spirit of sportsmanship!” he said.

Sandhu's public appearances and free mingling with citizens during his visits to colonies and commercial areas appear to be rewriting the rules of accessibility for the top-most constitutional functionary in the Delhi administration.

In the past, he has interacted with citizens during surprise visits to Chandni Chowk, Delhi University, Connaught Place and other areas, emphasising that a direct on-ground engagement ensures that administrative execution remains aligned with the highest standards of service delivery.

The Lieutenant Governor had visited the cricket stadium earlier this month as well. A day before an IPL match between DC and MI, Sandhu visited the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on April 3 to review the preparations and interacted with players and ground staff.

In a post on X, the L-G said:“Visited the Arun Jaitley Stadium today and interacted with players ahead of tomorrow's much-anticipated IPL encounter between @DelhiCapitals and @mipaltan.”

“Met@akshar2026, Captain of Delhi Capitals, along with the team, to extend my best wishes for a sportsmanlike and spirited performance as they play their second match of the season at their home ground,” said the L-G.

“Also interacted with @ImRo45 and @surya_14kumar from the Mumbai Indians squad. It is always encouraging to see such world-class talent and experience representing the very best of Indian cricket,” he said.