Marc Marquez Wins Chaotic Spanish Motogp Sprint In Rain
Jerez de la Frontera: Reigning champion Marc Marquez triumphed in a chaotic and rain-lashed Spanish MotoGP sprint on Saturday in Jerez.
The Spanish Ducati rider, bidding for a record-equalling eighth world title, started on pole and despite crashing finished ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli for his 17th sprint victory.
Overall leader Marco Bezzecchi started poorly and later crashed out, failing to score any points, with Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta, second and third overall, also not adding to their tallies.
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