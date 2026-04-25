India And South Korea Reset Ties Amid Changing Global Dynamics

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 25 (IANS) The long overdue visit of the South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to India earlier this week signalled a reset in ties, with both nations acknowledging that their earlier engagement was too limited for a world shaped by tariffs, chips, supply-chain shocks and great-power pressure.

According to a report in 'One World Outlook', India and South Korea offer a pragmatic model of cooperation, bringing together a large emerging democracy and an advanced industrial democracy that drives technology, capacity and jobs beyond mere rhetoric.

"The long delay was not an accident. It reflected habit, not hostility. India was busy building ties with the US, managing China, consolidating its Gulf relationships and asserting itself across the Global South. South Korea, meanwhile, spent years focused on North Korea, its security dependence on the United States and the awkward reality of doing business with China while worrying about China. In that crowded diplomatic calendar, India–Korea ties were important but never urgent enough to force a summit breakthrough," the report detailed.

The report in 'One World Outlook' stressed that the real opportunity lies in technology, with India and South Korea moving beyond automobiles and steel to focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, payments, battery supply chains and advanced manufacturing.

“That shift matters because the next decade will reward countries that can combine market scale with industrial depth. India brings the former; South Korea brings the latter. India has talent, data scale and a booming digital public infrastructure. South Korea has manufacturing discipline, export sophistication and deep experience in high-technology production. Together, they can do more than trade. They can co-build," it mentioned.

“This is also why the 'digital bridge' idea has significance beyond diplomacy-speak. It suggests that the two countries understand the strategic value of shared digital standards, interoperable systems and trusted technology partnerships. In a world where chips, cloud systems and AI models are increasingly tied to national security, a bilateral relationship that moves from software contracts to ecosystem cooperation is something much bigger," it further stated.

The report noted that the bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors offers a way to reduce dependence on a narrow set of suppliers while opening up new industrial corridors.

Highlighting the broader significance of the bilateral cooperation, the report said, "Now the language is clearer: technology, industrial capacity, defence production, maritime resilience and a more serious role in shaping the Global South. If India and South Korea follow through, this visit may be remembered not as a diplomatic courtesy but as the moment two major Asian democracies decided to stop underperforming and start building something that matches the world around them."