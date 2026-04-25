Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Depots, Command Posts, Troop Concentrations, General Staff Reports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

On April 24 and overnight into April 25, Ukrainian forces hit an enemy ammunition depot near Bilolutsk in the Luhansk region, as well as logistics warehouses in the areas of Boikivske in the Donetsk region and Novovasylivka and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Several Russian command and observation posts were also struck near Sviatotroitske (Zaporizhzhia region), Novopetrykivka (Donetsk region), Lysychansk (Luhansk region), and Tyotkino in Russia's Kursk region.

In addition, Ukrainian forces targeted Russian UAV control points near Huliaipole and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian troops also carried out strikes on concentrations of Russian personnel in the areas of Sopych (Sumy region), Solontsi (Luhansk region), and the towns of Rodynske and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, as well as several other settlements.

The extent of Russian losses and the full impact of the strikes are still being clarified.

War update: 236 combat clashes on frontline over past day

According to earlier reports, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through April 25, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,324,690 personnel.