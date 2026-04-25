IPL 2026: KL Rahul's 152*, Rana's 91 Power DC To Mammoth 264/2 Vs PBKS

KL Rahul and Nitish Rana produced a clinical batting masterclass to help Delhi Capitals (DC) post a mammoth total of 264/2 against the unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Led by an unbeaten 67-ball 152 run knock from KL Rahul and a destructive 91 off 44 balls from Nitish Rana, the Capitals dismantled the Punjab bowling attack to post the highest total of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Both Rahul and Rana combined for a record 220-run partnership, the second-highest in IPL history. KL Rahul's 152* and Nitish Rana's 91 also helped DC post their highest-ever team total in IPL history.

Punjab's Costly Mistake

Punjab Kings, who came into the contest having won all their previous matches so far except for one washed-out game, now face a daunting target of 265 to keep their unbeaten run in IPL 2026 intact. The innings began with Arshdeep Singh bowling the first over after DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. He conceded nine runs in the opening over, but things escalated in the second over as KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka (11 runs off 7 balls) smashed 15 runs off Xavier Bartlett's bowling.

Rahul had an early scare in the third over when he was batting at 12 runs off six balls as Arshdeep Singh induced a top edge. In a dramatic moment, Shashank Singh spilled a straightforward catch near the boundary, handing Rahul a reprieve that ultimately proved costly for Punjab. Although Arshdeep Singh provided an early breakthrough in the same over by dismissing Pathum Nissanka in the third over, Rahul capitalised on the reprieve. Delhi Capitals added 12 runs in the over to move to 35/1 after three overs.

Rahul-Rana Build Momentum

New batter in, Nitish Rana, also joined Rahul's onslaught as he slammed two back-to-back boundaries in the fourth over, delivered by Marco Jansen. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer introduced Vijaykumar Vyshak in the fifth over, and he went for runs as well. The Rahul-Rana duo got 16 runs off the over as DC reached 61/1 in 5 overs.

Jansen bowled a quiet sixth over as DC batters only got seven runs in the over, as DC found themselves at 68/1 in 6 overs. Following the Powerplay, both the batters ensured the momentum didn't stall against the spin of Yuzvendra Chahal as DC got 10 runs in the spinner's first over. The DC duo remained aggressive as Rahul reached his fifty in just 26 balls.

Carnage in the Final Overs

Nitish Rana, on the other hand, took the attack to the PBKS' Xavier Bartlett in the 12th over. The over went for an astonishing 28 runs, reading: 6, 4, 4, 4, 4, 6. Rana showcased his full range, culminating in a monstrous six over deep extra cover. He also brought up his fifty off 29 balls.

Iyer introduced Marcus Stoinis to bowl the 13th over, and the all-rounder did well to just concede 11 runs. However, Arshdeep Singh, returning to bowl his third over of the day, went for 20 runs in the 14th over as Rahul took him on for three boundaries and a six, taking DC to 173/1 in 14 overs.

Rahul brought up his hundred off just 47 balls in the 15th over as he scored a boundary off Jansen's bowling. Rahul's ton marked his sixth in IPL history. Rahul unleashed carnage as he took Vijaykumar Vyshak on for 24 runs in the 16th over, hitting three sixes and a four, taking DC past the 200-run mark. After 16 overs, DC were 213/1.

Chahal bowled his final over for the day and went for 13 runs as Nitish Rana escaped a brilliant catching effort made by PBKS' Marcus Stoinis in the deep backward square leg region. Rahul and Rana scored 12 runs off the next over, bowled by Jansen, as DC reached 238/1 in 18 overs.

Capitals Post Record Total

PBKS finally broke the incredible 220-run partnership as Xavier Bartlett got rid of Nitish Rana in the penultimate over. Rana was dismissed for a 91-run knock off 44 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and four maximums.

In the final over, bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Delhi Capitals added nine runs to finish at 264/2 in 20 overs, setting a daunting target for Punjab Kings.

It was a day to forget for the Punjab bowlers as Arshdeep Singh (1/49 in 4 overs) and Xavier Bartlett (/69 in 4 overs) were the only wicket takers. Even the usually reliable Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless, conceding 42 runs in his spell. (ANI)

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