Bengal: Train Services Hit After Fire Engulfs Slum Near Railway Line In South 24 Parganas

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) A fire broke out in a 16-bigha slum in the Akra-Santoshpur area of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday, following which the overhead wire of the South Suburban railway section adjacent to the slum was damaged in the blaze, impacting train services on the Budge Budge–Sealdah South suburban section, which have been suspended.

According to officials, about 40 huts inside the slum have been gutted in the fire. Four fire engines reached the spot to douse the flames, while more engines were on their way.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. Initially, it is believed that the blaze might have been triggered by a short circuit. The fire spread rapidly due to flammable materials stored in the slum.

The slum is located near the South Suburban railway section. As a result, the fire spread towards the railway line almost immediately.

The overhead wire was damaged, following which local train services on that line were completely stopped.

Passengers were greatly inconvenienced due to the disruption.

Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaram Majhi said the authorities are prepared for any emergency. A team of experts from Eastern Railway has already visited the area. He added that efforts are being made to restore normal railway services at the earliest.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the slum at around 1.30 p.m.

Local residents initially tried to put out the fire before informing the fire brigade.

As the blaze spread through the slum, some residents broke down in tears fearing they would lose everything. Many stood on the railway tracks with their children in panic.

The area falls within the Maheshtala Assembly constituency.

Trinamool Congress candidate from the constituency, Subhasish Das, visited the spot after receiving information about the fire.

The constituency will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.