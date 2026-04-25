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President: Air Defenses Downed Over 90% Of Aerial Targets In Russian Night Attack

President: Air Defenses Downed Over 90% Of Aerial Targets In Russian Night Attack


2026-04-25 07:06:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during a televised address, according to Ukrinform.

Read also: Zelensky: 11 hospitalized in Dnipro after Russian attack, rescue operation ongoing

“We are currently aware of 666 aerial targets, of which over 610 have been destroyed. That is, the destruction rate is over 90%,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that countering ballistic missiles remains the main challenge.

According to him, Russian forces have traditionally targeted energy, logistics, and railway facilities, as well as residential areas-hits on high-rise buildings have been recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of April 25, Russian troops carried out a massive combined attack on the city of Dnipr. Three deaths have been reported so far.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram

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