IPL: All Eyes On SRH's Rising Star Sakib Hussain Ahead Of RR Clash

All Eyes on Sakib Hussain in SRH vs RR Clash

Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), all eyes will be on the Bihar right-arm pacer Sakib Hussain, who has had a really fine start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. With SRH highly likely to witness the return of their regular captain Pat Cummins, the fourth-placed team will be eyeing their fifth win of the season, while Riyan Parag-led RR will be aiming to stay within the top four as well.

Stellar Debut and Impressive Stats

Sakib, who had played just six first-class games and 12 T20Is with his professional debut in 2022, made his IPL debut against the same opposition less than two weeks back and, along with fellow debutant Praful Hinge, broke the back of the Royals' batting line-up, getting 4/24 on debut, including wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Donovan Ferreira.

In three matches so far, Sakib has taken six wickets at an average of 14.16 and an economy rate of 7.08, having been among the wickets in all three appearances so far. What is even more remarkable that the pacer is yet to be hit for a six across his 12 overs bowled so far, the most overs bowled by a bowler without being hit for a six this season, as per Cricbuzz.

Team Squads

Will Sakib be able to retain his happy streak against a power-packed RR line-up of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel? Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar. (ANI)

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