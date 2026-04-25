BJP's Kesavan Calls Mamata A 'Catastrophic Disaster' For Nari Sakti

BJP Slams Mamata's 'Ruthless Regime'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Saturday criticised the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal governmet, asserting that Mamata Banerjee was an absolute catastrophic disaster for the 'Nari Sakti' in the state. Kesavan accused Mamata Banerjee's 15 years of misrule of being one of the "most ruthless" regimes for the public of Bengal. He added that the TMC chief has "no moral right to continue in the post of Chief Minister of the state.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Mamata Banerjee's 15 years' misrule remains one of the most ruthless regimes, and this is why the people of West Bengal have decided to defeat the anarchic misrule of Mamata Banerjee in the coming election."

Recalling the heinous RG Kar rape case that shook the entire nation, he added that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would ensure that justice would be delivered on time.

The BJP leader asserted that the TMC had completely failed to protect the dignity of women. "The heinous RG Kar rape incident shook the entire nation, which was perpetrated by the TMC's misrule. The message is very clear that PM Modi and the BJP will ensure that justice is delivered... Mamata Banerjee has been an absolute catastrophic disaster for the 'Nari Sakti' in West Bengal. TMC has completely failed to protect the dignity of women. Mamata Banerjee has no moral right to continue as CM of Bengal," he added.

BJP Leaders Confident of Change in Bengal

Meanwhile, on campaigning in Maniktala constituency ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP Kharagpur candidate Dilip Ghosh said, "Not for campaigning, I have come here to meet old workers, Tapas da (BJP candidate from Maniktala). There is a wave here too, people are ready, workers are ready."

Reacting to the West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP Maniktala assembly candidate Tapas Roy said that the constituency was looted through hooliganism and 'tolabazi' in 4-5 elections. "It feels good to meet the voters and workers. Dilip Ghosh has come for a tea discussion; it is a matter of great happiness... Maniktala was not like this. Maniktala was looted through hooliganism and 'tolabazi' in 4-5 elections; the public was not allowed to vote. This time, the public will come out and vote," Roy added.

Furthermore, BJP Kharagpur candidate Dilip Ghosh claimed that there would be a change in the state government. "Voting will be peaceful. Similarly, there will be widespread voting. People are in a mood for change and for the first time, they have the opportunity to vote peacefully; they will take advantage of it."

Regarding CM Mamata Banerjee's statement, he said, "Why is Mamata Banerjee afraid? She felt very sad when the police arrested 850 anti-social elements. She never worried that the common people, the civilised society, were unable to vote here..."

Phase 1 Polling Concludes

Polling for the West Bengal (Phase 1) and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.88 per cent in Phase I polling, while Tamil Nadu recorded 85.1 per cent voter turnout as per the EC data.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today in a press note said that post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A (Register of Voters) and other poll-day documents in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for Phase-I of the General Elections and bye-elections, 2026, has been completed smoothly, with no repoll recommended in either state. (ANI)

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