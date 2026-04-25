Turkmenistan, IMF Discuss Cooperation On Economic Reforms And Financial Coordination
The issues were addressed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to the United States Esen Aydogdyev and IMF Executive Director Patrick Lajoevsky in Washington D.C.
According to the discussions, strengthening such coordination is expected to support more integrated and effective implementation of joint objectives aimed at enhancing macroeconomic stability and advancing ongoing economic reforms in Turkmenistan.
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