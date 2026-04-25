Turkmenistan, IMF Discuss Cooperation On Economic Reforms And Financial Coordination

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed prospects for strengthening strategic cooperation and enhancing coordination with national financial institutions, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issues were addressed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to the United States Esen Aydogdyev and IMF Executive Director Patrick Lajoevsky in Washington D.C.

According to the discussions, strengthening such coordination is expected to support more integrated and effective implementation of joint objectives aimed at enhancing macroeconomic stability and advancing ongoing economic reforms in Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen side reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining open and constructive dialogue with international financial institutions, emphasizing the practical orientation of cooperation and its focus on achieving tangible outcomes for sustainable economic development.