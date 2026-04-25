Azerbaijan-Georgia Trade Turnover Reaches $264.7 Million In Q1

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Trade relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia continued to expand in the first quarter of the year, with both export activity and overall turnover showing notable growth, AzerNEWS reports.

In January-March, total trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia reached $264.7 million, an increase of $59.3 million, or 28.9%, compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the reporting period, the trade turnover with Georgia amounted to 2.81% of the total turnover of Azerbaijan. Thus, Georgia ranked 7th in the list of countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest volume of trade transactions during this period.

In January-March of this year, exports of products from Azerbaijan to Georgia in the amount of $ 235 million were recorded. This is $54.3 million, or about 30% more than in the same period last year.

A significant portion of this trade was made up of non-oil products. Non-oil exports to Georgia totaled $120.7 million, making Georgia the third-largest destination for Azerbaijan's non-oil exports, with a 14% share.

Compared to the same period last year, non-oil exports increased by $40.1 million, or 49.7%, reflecting strong demand for Azerbaijani non-energy goods in the Georgian market.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan carried out import operations from Georgia in the amount of 29.7 million US dollars, which is 5.1 million US dollars or 20.7% more compared to the same period in 2025.

It should be noted that in January-March of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries in the amount of 9.407 billion US dollars. This is $2.642 billion, or 21.9% less than in the same period last year.