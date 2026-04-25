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12M Children Vaccinated Against Polio In Afghanistan In 2025: UNICEF

12M Children Vaccinated Against Polio In Afghanistan In 2025: UNICEF


2026-04-25 04:00:56
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): About 12 million children in Afghanistan were vaccinated against polio in 2025, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Saturday.

In a post on X, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale said the campaign achieved 98 percent coverage.

He added that more than 16 million people also received measles vaccinations, while about 1.6 million doses of the Penta-3 vaccine were administered.

He stressed that vaccination saves lives, saying the results reflect the commitment of partners and thanking them for their support.

kk/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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