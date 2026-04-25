Canada Approves New Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Ottawa, Canada: The Canadian government said Friday that it has approved a new natural gas pipeline expansion project.

According to a news release from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the 4 billion Canadian dollar (2.9 billion U.S. dollar) Sunrise Expansion Program in British Columbia, as part of Enbridge's Westcoast pipeline system, will help meet growing energy needs in the province by providing up to 300 million cubic feet per day of additional transportation capacity.

This gas will heat homes, businesses, schools and hospitals, supporting the province's industrial and manufacturing sectors, the release said.

The project, set to begin construction this summer, will ensure that British Columbia has enough gas supply as more LNG export facilities come online, it added.

The project also supports Canada's trade diversification strategy through enhanced ability to meet natural gas demand from Asian markets.