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Israeli Troops Face Looting Allegations in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) A new controversy has emerged involving Israeli troops, with claims of stolen gold surfacing alongside earlier reports of looting in southern Lebanon. According to reports, a reserve soldier alleged that he personally witnessed another servicemember taking gold bars during operations in the area.
The account reportedly came to light after prior coverage highlighted instances of soldiers removing valuables from homes and commercial properties. The soldier who shared the information claimed that the specific case involving gold was not known to the military at the time. As stated by reports, authorities have since opened an investigation into the broader allegations of looting.
Incidents involving the taking of civilian property are not described as isolated. Over the past two years, various reports have pointed to repeated cases of theft during military operations, particularly in the context of the war in the Gaza Strip that began on Oct. 8, 2023.
Further claims suggest that large amounts of personal belongings were removed from residences and businesses in southern Lebanon, with some soldiers indicating that such actions occurred with the awareness of commanding officers, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army has stated that it has established full control over 55 villages in southern Lebanon within an area it refers to as the “yellow line,” restricting the return of displaced residents and targeting individuals who approach the zone.
The account reportedly came to light after prior coverage highlighted instances of soldiers removing valuables from homes and commercial properties. The soldier who shared the information claimed that the specific case involving gold was not known to the military at the time. As stated by reports, authorities have since opened an investigation into the broader allegations of looting.
Incidents involving the taking of civilian property are not described as isolated. Over the past two years, various reports have pointed to repeated cases of theft during military operations, particularly in the context of the war in the Gaza Strip that began on Oct. 8, 2023.
Further claims suggest that large amounts of personal belongings were removed from residences and businesses in southern Lebanon, with some soldiers indicating that such actions occurred with the awareness of commanding officers, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army has stated that it has established full control over 55 villages in southern Lebanon within an area it refers to as the “yellow line,” restricting the return of displaced residents and targeting individuals who approach the zone.
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