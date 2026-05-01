Self-Enumeration Begins In Maharashtra Ramdas Athawale Lists Benefits Of Caste Census

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) As the self-enumeration phase of the 2027 census began in Maharashtra on Friday, the day of the state's foundation Day, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale emphasised that the caste census will help the government to help each caste.

The self-enumeration process will be conducted from May 1 to May 15, 2026, followed by the house listing and housing Census from May 16 to June 14, 2026, during which enumerators will carry out door-to-door visits.

Caste details will be included in the second phase -- Population Enumeration.

Speaking to IANS, Athawale said, "The census department officials came to meet today. I have appealed to all citizens to cooperate in the conduct of this census. We will get to know about the population of Maharashtra as well as that of the entire country through this."

He mentioned that the highlight of the enumeration process is the Central government's decision to also conduct the census on the basis of caste.

"Earlier, only Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were included in the census. But this time the census will be conducted on the basis of each religion and caste," he said.

Describing the benefits of the caste census, he said: "We will also get to know the percentage of each caste. How many people of each caste have got jobs, how many of them are farmers or are poor, don't possess houses, all these details would be received."

"The government will get the opportunity to help each caste," he added.

The Union Minister appealed to citizens to cooperate with the census officials when they visit their houses and also use the census portal.

Currently, the House Listing (HLO) census is underway in various states, which will be followed by Population Enumeration (PE).

"Since today is Maharashtra Day, the start of the census here is significant," Athawale said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister for Nagpur and Amravati, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, also appealed to the citizens of the state to participate in the census, adding that only residents of India can participate in the present exercise, and Bangladeshi or foreign nationals will not be allowed to participate.

During a press conference, he announced that the eighth census of independent India will be conducted digitally for the first time.