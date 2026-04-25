Dhurandhar 2 To Bhooth Bangla: Top 6 100-Crore Club Movies Of 2026 Check Here

Bhooth Bangla Collection: Akshay Kumar's new film 'Bhooth Bangla' has smashed into the 100-crore club in India! The movie managed this feat in just 8 days. So far this year, only 6 Indian films have hit this milestone

Release Date: 17 April 2026

India Box Office: Around ₹103 crore in just 8 days

Director: Priyadarshan

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajesh Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta

Release Date: 2 April 2026

India Box Office: Approximately ₹115.80 crore in 24 days

Director: Sevin S.A.

Star Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V., Ved Shankar, Devaraj, and others.

Release Date: 9 January 2026

India Box Office: Roughly ₹146.04 crore

Director: Maruthi

Star Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, and others.

Release Date: 12 January 2026

India Box Office: Around ₹218.44 crore

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Venkatesh, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, and others.

Release Date: 23 January 2026

India Box Office: Approximately ₹329.43 crore

Director: Anurag Singh

Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and others.

Release Date: 19 March 2026

India Box Office: A massive ₹1,124.24 crore in 38 days

Director: Aditya Dhar

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and others.

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Here's a look at the worldwide collections of Indian films that crossed the ₹100 crore mark this year:

Dhurandhar The Revenge: ₹1,768.66 crore Border 2: ₹450.19 crore Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu: ₹301.46 crore Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Bros: ₹217.91 crore+ The Raja Saab: ₹208.39 crore Bhooth Bangla: Approximately ₹150 crore+ O Romeo: ₹110.80 crore