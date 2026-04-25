Dhurandhar 2 To Bhooth Bangla: Top 6 100-Crore Club Movies Of 2026 Check Here
Bhooth Bangla Collection: Akshay Kumar's new film 'Bhooth Bangla' has smashed into the 100-crore club in India! The movie managed this feat in just 8 days. So far this year, only 6 Indian films have hit this milestone
Release Date: 17 April 2026
India Box Office: Around ₹103 crore in just 8 days
Director: Priyadarshan
Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajesh Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta
Release Date: 2 April 2026
India Box Office: Approximately ₹115.80 crore in 24 days
Director: Sevin S.A.
Star Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V., Ved Shankar, Devaraj, and others.
Release Date: 9 January 2026
India Box Office: Roughly ₹146.04 crore
Director: Maruthi
Star Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, and others.
Release Date: 12 January 2026
India Box Office: Around ₹218.44 crore
Director: Anil Ravipudi
Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Venkatesh, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, and others.
Release Date: 23 January 2026
India Box Office: Approximately ₹329.43 crore
Director: Anurag Singh
Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and others.
Release Date: 19 March 2026
India Box Office: A massive ₹1,124.24 crore in 38 days
Director: Aditya Dhar
Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and others.
ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Upcoming Movies Full List: Dhurandhar The Revenge to Raja Shivaji; Check
Here's a look at the worldwide collections of Indian films that crossed the ₹100 crore mark this year:
- Dhurandhar The Revenge: ₹1,768.66 crore Border 2: ₹450.19 crore Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu: ₹301.46 crore Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Bros: ₹217.91 crore+ The Raja Saab: ₹208.39 crore Bhooth Bangla: Approximately ₹150 crore+ O Romeo: ₹110.80 crore
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment