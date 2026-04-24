Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies Claims Evaluated: The Alphalabs ED Gummy For Men Under Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 2026 informational overview of Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies covering ingredient research context, how the brand presents its men's vitality formula, pricing details, and key considerations for men exploring ED gummy supplement options

Tampa, FL, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article is for informational purposes only and reflects how the product is presented by the brand along with provided information. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly on the official website before making any purchasing decision.

The phrasing in the headline reflects common search terminology and consumer interest trends in 2026 and does not indicate that this content is a product evaluation, investigation, or clinical review. All product descriptions are based on how the brand presents its formulation and publicly available information.

Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies

Alpha Labs is presented as a consumer supplement brand. Purchasing and contractual details are outlined in the official website materials. This overview covers how the brand presents its product, what ingredient-level research exists for several key compounds in the formula, and what men should verify before making a purchasing decision.







Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed here: View the current Alpha Labs Gummies offer (official Alpha Labs page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

What Is Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies

Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies is a men's vitality dietary supplement presented in tablet form - two tablets per serving, 30 servings per container. The brand positions it as a botanical and mineral formula designed to support physical energy, endurance, and overall vitality in men. The product is available through the official website in multiple bundle configurations, with both subscription and one-time purchase options.

According to the company's published terms, Alpha Labs products are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Customers who are unsatisfied can call 1-888-204-0971 between 8AM and 9PM EST, Monday through Sunday, to initiate a return of unopened products within 30 days of the original order date.

The supplement facts panel discloses a combination of ingredients at stated amounts alongside a proprietary blend. This labeling structure is common across the men's supplement category, but it does limit a consumer's ability to confirm whether every ingredient reaches the dosages used in published research - something worth understanding before purchasing any formula structured this way.

View the current Alpha Labs Gummies offer (official Alpha Labs page).

Alpha Labs Ingredient Profile: What the Label Discloses

The Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies Supplement Facts panel lists the following per two-tablet serving:

Calcium (as Calcium Carbonate): 367 mg - 28% Daily Value

Zinc (as Zinc Oxide): 50 mg - 455% Daily Value

Longjack (Eurycoma longifolia) (root): 400 mg

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) (root): 250 mg

L-Arginine HCl: 250 mg

Ginseng Eleutherococcus Blend: 125 mg - containing Asian Ginseng (Panax ginseng) root and Eleuthero (Eleutherococcus senticosus) root

Proprietary Blend: 745 mg - containing Pumpkin Extract (seed), Sarsaparilla Extract (root), Muira Puama Extract (bark), Oat Straw, Boron (amino acid chelate), Cayenne Pepper (fruit), Catuaba (bark), Chinese Licorice Extract (root), Tribulus (whole herb), Orchic substance, Oyster Extract, Astragalus Extract (root), and Nettle Extract (leaf)

Other Ingredients: Vegetable Stearic Acid, Vegetable Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide.

Several of these ingredients have been individually studied in published research. The key distinction worth understanding before considering any formula like this: the disclosed ingredients - Longjack, Maca, L-Arginine, and the Ginseng blend - appear at stated amounts, while the 13-ingredient proprietary blend totaling 745 mg does not disclose individual dosages for each component.

Ingredient Research Context: What Published Studies Have Examined

Published research has examined individual ingredients such as Longjack, Maca, and L-Arginine under controlled conditions. These findings relate to ingredient-level research and do not represent clinical evaluation of the finished Alpha Labs formula. That distinction matters - and it applies to virtually every botanical supplement on the market today.

Longjack (Eurycoma longifolia) is among the more studied ingredients in the men's wellness supplement category. A 2012 pilot study published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine examined Longjack supplementation in men over 12 weeks and reported improvements in fatigue scores and certain hormone markers. A 2014 review in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Medicine noted that published research had explored the compound's potential role in supporting healthy hormone levels in adult men. Alpha Labs discloses 400 mg of Longjack root per serving - a dosage that falls within ranges used in some published studies, though study designs and populations vary.

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) has been studied for its potential effects on energy and vitality in men. A 2009 study published in Andrologia examined Maca supplementation in adult men and reported improvements in self-reported energy measures. The Alpha Labs formula discloses 250 mg of Maca root per serving. Published research on Maca has used a wide range of dosages, and individual responses to botanical supplements depend significantly on personal health factors.

L-Arginine HCl is an amino acid that serves as a precursor to nitric oxide, a compound involved in vascular function and circulation. The Alpha Labs formula discloses 250 mg per serving. It's worth noting that many published studies on L-Arginine for circulatory support have used significantly higher dosages - often in the 3,000 to 6,000 mg range per day. That gap between the disclosed dosage in this formula and the amounts used in published research is a practical consideration for anyone looking at the two side by side.

Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) is an essential mineral with well-documented roles in immune function and cellular processes. The formula discloses 50 mg per serving - 455% of the Daily Value. The National Institutes of Health lists the tolerable upper intake level for zinc in adults at 40 mg per day, and the disclosed amount in this formula exceeds that threshold. Consumers who have questions about zinc intake at this level should speak with a healthcare provider before use.

Ginseng blend (Panax ginseng and Eleuthero) - both ingredients have been studied for their adaptogenic properties and potential effects on physical energy and endurance. The formula discloses a combined 125 mg blend of both, which limits the ability to assess either ingredient's individual contribution against specific published dosages.

How Proprietary Blends Affect Research Comparison

Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies uses a hybrid labeling structure - several key ingredients are disclosed with specific amounts per serving, while the remaining 13 ingredients share a 745 mg proprietary blend with no individual amounts disclosed per component.

Proprietary blends are common across the dietary supplement industry. They allow manufacturers to protect formulation details while still meeting FDA labeling requirements. Under FDA rules, ingredients within a proprietary blend must be listed in order from highest to lowest by weight - so the first-listed ingredient (Pumpkin Extract) is present in the greatest amount within that 745 mg total, and the last-listed (Nettle Extract) is present in the smallest amount.

With 13 ingredients sharing 745 mg, there is no way to confirm from the label alone whether any individual component reaches dosages used in published research. That's not unique to this product - it's a structural feature of proprietary blend labeling that applies across the category. Consumers who want specific dosage information for ingredients within the blend can contact Alpha Labs customer support directly at 1-888-204-0971.

Pricing and Purchase Structure

The product is available in multiple bundle configurations, including multi-bottle packages with varying per-unit pricing. Both subscription and one-time purchase options are presented on the official website, with full terms outlined during checkout.

According to the company's published terms, the Subscribe and Save and One-Time Purchase options each carry different pricing structures across the available bundle sizes. Consumers selecting the Subscribe and Save option should take note of one important detail before completing their order.

The company's published terms indicate that certain purchase options include an ongoing digital publication subscription. Consumers are encouraged to review these terms carefully before completing a purchase. According to the company's published materials, the digital publication subscription can be cancelled by calling 888-582-5130.

All pricing, bundle configurations, and subscription details are subject to change. Always verify current terms on the official website before completing any order. View the current Alpha Labs Gummies offer (official Alpha Labs page).

Refund Policy and 30-Day Guarantee

According to the company's published terms, Alpha Labs offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on its products. Customers who are not satisfied can call 1-888-204-0971 between 8AM and 9PM EST, Monday through Sunday, to initiate a return.

Per published terms, only unopened products are eligible for return, and returns must be initiated within 30 days of the original order date. Shipping and handling costs are not refundable, and return shipping is the buyer's responsibility. Refund processing takes up to five business days after the return is received and confirmed.

Consumers should review the complete refund policy on the official website, keep all order confirmation details on hand, and confirm current return procedures with customer service before initiating any return.

Key Considerations Before Ordering

Review subscription terms before selecting Subscribe and Save. The published terms include an ongoing digital publication charge with the Subscribe and Save option. Confirm the full terms and the cancellation procedure before placing your order - not after.

Understand the hybrid labeling structure. Longjack, Maca, L-Arginine, and the Ginseng blend are disclosed with specific amounts per serving. The 13-ingredient proprietary blend totaling 745 mg does not disclose individual amounts. If exact dosages matter to you, contact the manufacturer directly before purchasing.

Discuss zinc intake with a healthcare provider. The formula discloses 50 mg of Zinc per serving - 455% of the Daily Value and above the NIH tolerable upper intake level of 40 mg per day. Worth addressing with a physician, particularly if you take other supplements that include zinc.

Separate ingredient research from product research. Published studies on Longjack, Maca, L-Arginine, and ginseng examined those compounds in isolation at specific dosages. They did not evaluate this finished formula. Keeping that distinction in mind helps set realistic expectations going in.

Confirm the return window before purchasing. The 30-day window and unopened-only requirement mean you'll want to make a timely decision. Verify current guarantee terms on the official website before ordering.

Talk to your healthcare provider first. This is especially important for men managing cardiovascular health, taking prescription medications, or dealing with any existing health conditions. A qualified clinician who knows your personal health history is always the most reliable resource before starting any new supplement.

Who Might Consider Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies in 2026

This product may align well with men who:

Prefer a tablet format for supplement delivery. Men who find capsules inconvenient or difficult to swallow may appreciate the straightforward two-tablet serving format.

Are exploring botanical vitality support as part of a broader wellness approach. Men who already prioritize nutrition and physical activity and are looking for supplementary botanical support may find the disclosed ingredient profile - particularly the Longjack and Maca amounts - worth looking into further.

Want some labeling transparency without a fully open formula. Unlike fully proprietary blends that disclose nothing about individual amounts, Alpha Labs discloses specific amounts for several key ingredients, which gives consumers at least a partial picture of the formula's primary components.

Other options may be worth exploring for men who:

Require full-disclosure ingredient labeling. The 745 mg proprietary blend contains 13 ingredients with no individual amounts disclosed. Men who want to compare every ingredient against published research dosages would benefit from a formula with complete label transparency.

Are managing cardiovascular health or take circulation-related medications. Several ingredients in this formula have been studied in circulatory contexts. Men with cardiovascular conditions should consult a physician before use.

Need more time to assess a new supplement. The refund window is 30 days from the order date, and only unopened bottles qualify. Men who prefer a longer window to decide should verify whether this policy works for them before ordering.

Questions worth asking yourself before you order:

Am I comfortable with the difference between ingredient-level research and finished-product clinical evidence? Have I read through the subscription terms for the Subscribe and Save option, including any ongoing charges? Have I spoken to my healthcare provider about the zinc level in this formula? Does the 30-day return window fit my timeline?

Working through those questions honestly will help you decide whether this product makes sense for your situation.

Consumer Questions About Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies

Is Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies FDA approved?

Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before they can be sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims before products reach the market. The disclaimer on the product's own website confirms that statements about these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

What does the zinc dosage mean for daily intake?

The formula discloses 50 mg of Zinc per serving, representing 455% of the Daily Value. The National Institutes of Health has established a tolerable upper intake level of 40 mg of zinc per day for adults. This formula's stated amount exceeds that threshold. Speak with a healthcare provider before use, particularly if you also take other supplements or medications that include zinc.

What is Longjack and what has it been studied for?

Longjack (Eurycoma longifolia) is a botanical root extract that has been studied in published peer-reviewed research for its potential effects on male hormone markers and physical fatigue. Alpha Labs discloses 400 mg per serving. Published research has varied in dosages and study populations. These are ingredient-level findings - they do not constitute clinical evidence for this finished formula.

What is L-Arginine and why does the dosage matter?

L-Arginine is an amino acid precursor to nitric oxide, which plays a role in vascular function. Many published studies on L-Arginine's circulatory effects have used dosages significantly higher than the 250 mg disclosed in this formula. Men managing cardiovascular health should discuss this with a physician before use.

What is the digital publication subscription charge?

According to the company's published terms, selecting the Subscribe and Save option includes an ongoing monthly charge for a Health and Wellness Digital Publication. This charge is separate from the cost of the supplement. Consumers who want the supplement without an ongoing subscription should review the One-Time Purchase option carefully instead. To cancel the digital publication subscription, the company's terms list 888-582-5130 as the contact number.

How does the proprietary blend work?

The 745 mg proprietary blend contains 13 botanical and mineral ingredients listed from highest to lowest by weight, per FDA labeling requirements. No individual amounts are disclosed for any of the 13 ingredients. For specific dosage information within the proprietary blend, contact Alpha Labs customer support at 1-888-204-0971.

What is the return policy?

According to published terms, Alpha Labs offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on unopened products returned within 30 days of the original order date. Shipping and handling fees are not refundable, and return shipping is the buyer's responsibility. Call 1-888-204-0971, Monday through Sunday, 8AM to 9PM EST to start the return process.

Is this product appropriate for men with existing health conditions?

The company's published terms advise consulting a physician before use if you have any medical condition, including high blood pressure, heart, liver, kidney, or thyroid disease, diabetes, or if you are taking any prescription or OTC medications. A healthcare provider who knows your personal health history is the most reliable person to make that call.

Where is Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies sold?

According to the company's published information, the product is available through the official website. Consumers should verify authenticity and return eligibility before purchasing through any channel other than the official website.

Important Product Details: Summary

Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies is a men's vitality dietary supplement that combines disclosed-amount botanical ingredients - Longjack at 400 mg, Maca at 250 mg, L-Arginine at 250 mg, and a 125 mg Ginseng blend - with a 745 mg proprietary blend of 13 additional ingredients, none of which have individual amounts disclosed on the label.

Several ingredients in the formula have ingredient-level research behind them. No published clinical trial appears to have evaluated Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies as a finished proprietary formula. The zinc disclosure of 50 mg per serving exceeds the NIH tolerable upper intake level of 40 mg per day - a detail worth raising with a healthcare provider before use.

The company provides a 30-day money-back guarantee on unopened products, with customer support available at 1-888-204-0971. Consumers selecting the Subscribe and Save option should review the additional digital publication subscription terms included with that purchase structure before completing their order.

Men who have done their research and want to review full product details can find them here: View the current Alpha Labs Gummies offer (official Alpha Labs page).

Contact Information

Company: Alpha Labs

Phone: 1-888-204-0971

Hours: 8AM – 9PM EST, Monday – Sunday

Digital Publication Cancellation: 888-582-5130

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are presented as stated by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

Supplement and Health Notice: Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements made by the manufacturer regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, and consistency of use. Men's health concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider familiar with the individual's personal medical history.

Zinc Intake Notice: This formula discloses 50 mg of Zinc per serving (455% Daily Value), which exceeds the tolerable upper intake level of 40 mg per day established by the National Institutes of Health. Consult a healthcare provider before use, particularly if you take other supplements or medications that contain zinc.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, bundle configurations, subscription terms, and refund policies referenced in this article are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing and may change without notice. Consumers should verify current terms through the official website or directly with the company before completing any purchase.

Subscription Terms Notice: According to the company's published terms, certain purchase options include an ongoing digital publication subscription with a monthly charge. Review full subscription terms on the official website before selecting the Subscribe and Save option. Contact 888-582-5130 to cancel the digital publication subscription.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. The publisher of this article is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the company's official website and published product labeling.

Professional Medical Consultation: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions including cardiovascular conditions, or are considering changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting Alpha Labs Male Enhancement Gummies or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

All pricing referenced above was accurate based on information published on the official website at the time of this report (April 2026) and is subject to change. Verify current pricing and terms on the official website before purchasing.

CONTACT: Phone: 1-888-204-0971 Hours: 8AM – 9PM EST, Monday – Sunday Digital Publication Cancellation: 888-582-5130