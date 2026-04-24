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"Wichita Mold Removal Services"Wichita Mold Removal Services has launched a website (wichitamoldremoval) that connects Wichita, Kansas, consumers with local, licensed mold remediation providers at no cost. The platform addresses the difficulty homeowners face in finding verified professionals after water damage or humidity issues. The service currently covers the Wichita metro area, including Derby, Andover, Maize, and Goddard.

WICHITA, KS - April 24, 2026 - Wichita Mold Removal Services today announced the launch of its website, , providing consumers in the Wichita area with a direct matching tool to connect with local mold remediation service providers.

“The launch of this platform addresses a clear gap in the local market: homeowners and property managers often struggle to find verified, responsive mold remediation professionals when they need them most,” said Robert Giatini, Owner of Wichita Mold Removal Services.“Our goal is to streamline the search process by offering a single, neutral point of reference for vetted service providers in Wichita and surrounding Sedgwick County communities.”

The website functions as a consumer-matching resource rather than a direct remediation company. Users complete a brief online form describing their property type, estimated mold damage, and timeline. The platform then connects them with qualified remediation providers operating in the Wichita area. The service is offered at no cost to consumers, with all providers independently screened for licensing and insurance compliance.

Mold infestation remains a recurring concern for many Wichita property owners, particularly following periods of high humidity, basement flooding, or roof leaks. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, indoor mold growth can begin within 24 to 48 hours of water intrusion, making timely professional assessment critical. However, local consumers have historically reported difficulty identifying available remediation services without navigating multiple phone calls or unverified online listings. The new website aims to reduce that friction by centralizing provider access.

The platform currently focuses exclusively on the Wichita metropolitan area, including Derby, Andover, Maize, and Goddard. Future expansion to other Kansas markets is under review based on initial user demand.

About Wichita Mold Removal Services

Founded in 2006 and headquartered at 400 S Commerce St, Wichita, KS, Wichita Mold Removal Services operates a digital referral platform that matches residential and commercial property owners with local mold remediation professionals. The company's mission is to provide a transparent, efficient connection point for consumers seeking licensed and insured mold cleanup services in south-central Kansas.