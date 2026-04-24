MENAFN - GetNews) China has long been the world's manufacturing hub for home decorative lighting. From modern minimalist floor lamps to luxury project-grade fixtures, Chinese suppliers offer a wide range of designs, competitive pricing, and flexible OEM/ODM production capabilities.

For global retailers, wholesalers, distributors, e-commerce sellers, interior design companies, and hotel project developers, choosing the right lighting manufacturer is crucial - not only for price and lead time, but also for product design quality, certifications, and supply-chain reliability.

To help you source more efficiently, this guide provides a curated list of the Top 10 Decorative Floor Lamp Suppliers in China, along with a practical breakdown of their strengths, ideal buyer types, and how they compare. This page also includes a complete SEO-optimized structure to help your company attract high-intent overseas buyers.







⭐Why This Guide Matters for International Lighting Buyers

Global buyers typically search terms like:

.“decorative floor lamp manufacturer China”

.“wholesale floor lamp supplier”

.“OEM/ODM modern floor lamp factory”

.“hotel project lighting supplier China”

This guide is tailored to these search habits. It helps buyers compare suppliers quickly and gives them clear insights into certification standards, production capabilities, and design strengths - ultimately shortening the decision-making cycle and increasing inquiry conversion.

⭐Top 10 Decorative Floor Lamp Suppliers in China

1 Ulite Smart Lighting

ULITE is committed to becoming a leading creative lighting fixtures solution manufacturer. Customer-oriented, it focuses on offering satisfying designs and services. Now a professional in lighting, its products span multiple series and accessories. Boasting a 20,000-square-meter modern base and advanced digital system, it has optimized manufacturing, guaranteeing precision and efficiency. Ulite participates in professional lighting exhibitions every year.











2 Beacon Lighting Co., Ltd.

Beacon Lighting is known for its stable OEM/ODM production system and strong engineering capabilities, making it a reliable decorative floor lamp manufacturer in China. The brand focuses on minimalist modern and hotel-engineering styles, offering consistent quality with competitive pricing.







3.K&Y Lighting (Zhongshan)

K&Y Lighting specializes in luxury crystal and high-end decorative floor lamps widely used in villas and hospitality projects. Their advantage lies in premium materials, refined hand-crafting, and the ability to customize large-scale European-style lighting for global wholesalers.







4 City Zhi Yi Lighting Co., Ltd.

Zhi Yi Lighting provides cost-effective modern floor lamps with strong mass-production capacity and flexible OEM solutions. The company's design positioning focuses on clean, contemporary silhouettes suitable for e-commerce, retail chains, and project budgets.







5. Zhongshan Huiyu Lighting Factory

Huiyu delivers reliable LED decorative lamps with a strong focus on energy-efficient floor lamp production. Their design style leans toward Nordic, simple, and warm-tone lighting, making them a good fit for lifestyle brands and online home-decor retailers.







6 City Water Lighting & Electric Appliance Factory

Water Lighting excels in metal fabrication and stable structural quality, giving them an advantage in producing durable industrial and modern floor lamps. Their product styles fit loft, warehouse-style, and project-based decorative lighting demands.







7. Zhongshan Ocean Smart Lighting Co., Ltd.

Ocean Smart Lighting is positioned in the smart home lighting segment, offering app-controlled and dimmable LED floor lamps. They combine intelligent functions with sleek, minimalist modern aesthetics that appeal to smart-home distributors and tech-driven e-commerce brands.







8 Lighting Co., Ltd.

SBICAI focuses on natural materials such as rattan, wood, and linen, giving them a strong advantage in eco-friendly decorative floor lamp production. Their designs lean toward boho, coastal, and Scandinavian styles, popular among lifestyle retailers and boutique furniture chains.







9 Guzhen Huiqi Lighting Electric Factory

Huiqi Lighting offers affordable metal and fabric floor lamps with stable mass-production and short lead times, ideal for wholesalers and online sellers. Their design style focuses on classic modern home décor, combining soft fabric shades with practical LED features.







⭐Working With ULITE - Your Trusted Decorative Lighting Manufacturer in China

As a professional decorative lighting manufacturer with years of export experience, we specialize in floor lamps, table lamps, pendant lights, chandeliers, and ceiling fixtures.

* Why Global Buyers Choose Us

✔ Strong OEM/ODM capability

✔ Full certification (CE, RoHS, ETL optional)

✔ Flexible MOQ - supporting both bulk orders & brand startups

✔ Stable production capacity with strict QC

✔ Trend-driven design team

✔ Competitive factory pricing

*We Support:

Retail & wholesale supply

E-commerce private label

Hotel & commercial lighting projects

Custom design & packaging