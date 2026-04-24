MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Conquest Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

April 24, 2026 5:01 PM EDT | Source: Conquest Resources Limited

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) (" Conquest " or the " Company ") announces that on April 21, 2026, the Board of Directors granted a total of 4,100,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, management, employees and service providers pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.065 per common share and will expire on April 21, 2031, being five years from the date of grant. The options will vest quarterly over a two-year period from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT CONQUEST

Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario and Finland.

VALIMAKI PROJECT

Conquest holds a 100% interest the Valimaki Project is located to the east of Pori, a regional industrial city, in southwestern Finland. The Project area has excellent infrastructure and can be accessed year-round.

The project is located within the Svencofennian geologic domain within supracrustal rocks that are located between two major structural features; to the southwest, the Kynsikangas Shear Zone, and to the northeast, the Kankaanpää Shear Zone. Both major structures trend NW-SE while stratigraphy and fold axes between the structures trend northeast. Gold mineralization is hosted in amphibolitegrade sedimentary, volcanic, and intrusive rocks, with a strong association with arsenopyrite and quartz veining. Au is also associated with Sb-Te-Bi-W-Ag, which is typical of orogenic gold deposits.

Gold was originally found in the 1950s by Outukumpu Oy who explored the area intermittently during the 1950s and 1980s. Geologian Tutkimuskeskus ("GTK") conducted multiple exploration programs during the 1980s to 2010s, which included till geochemistry, heavy mineral concentrates, magnetics, and a total of approx. 2,800 meters of diamond drilling. Best intersects include 4.3 meters at 7.2 g/t (GTK Report 75/2016 - Ore potential of the Kullaa zone, Saarijärvi and Kultakallio Au mineralizations) and 7 meters at 3.9 g/t Au (R309, GTK report M06/1143/2006/10/1 - Research Report on ore exploration in the Municipality of Kullaa, In the Authority of Valimaki, Mining Register No. 7101/1).

Many of the auriferous boulders were discovered by local prospectors and analyzed through GTK's Citizen's Sampling Program (GTK Mineral Deposit Report Valimaki ), where local prospectors can send samples to GTK for analysis and receive a reward if they lead to a new exploration target.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

...



Tom Obradovich

President & Chief Executive Officer 416-985-7140

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest MD&A filed on April 24, 2026, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







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Source: Conquest Resources Limited