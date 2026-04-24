MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Syntheia Announces Resignation of Director

April 24, 2026 5:15 PM EDT | Source: Syntheia Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (" Syntheia " or the " Company "), a conversational AI technology company, announces the resignation of Mr. Sibthain Akbar as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Akbar for his contributions to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 791-9399

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Syntheia Corp.