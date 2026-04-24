Spatial Announces The Release 2026 1.0.1: New Enhancements Across 3D Interop, Data Prep, Meshing, And 3D Modeling Sdks -...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Spatial Corp., the leading software development kit provider for design, manufacturing and engineering solutions and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, today announced new enhancements across several of its product lines. These updates further strengthen Spatial's commitment to delivering high-performance solutions that optimize interoperability, data preparation, and advanced modeling workflows.

Designed to improve efficiency and robustness across CAD translation, modeling, meshing, and simulation processes, the latest updates introduce expanded format support, enhanced PMI handling, and new capabilities for complex geometry processing.

3D InterOp

NX Reader Enhancement for 2D Drawings

The NX reader imports 2D drawings as visualization data from NX 2412 and later versions.

glTF Writer Supports Draco Compression

glTF export incorporates Draco compression for meshes and point-clouds to significantly reduce output file sizes.

Enhanced Support for Reading Product Manufacturing Information (PMI)

The STEP Reader supports graphical PMI at the assembly level. The JT Reader supports semantic PMI at the assembly level. The NX Reader supports PMI created in drafting mode when attached to a solid (PMI attached to drawing sheets are excluded).

Updated CAD Format Version Support

JT 10.11 NX 2512 Solid Edge 2026

Data Prep

Hidden Body Removal (HBR)

HBR extends support for assembly models within UConnect workflows to several CAD formats like Solid Edge and Revit as well as for mesh formats like 3MF, OBJ and Smart 3D.

3D ACIS Modeler

Blending (Filleting) Enhancements

Rho-Conic Cross-Sections: Create blends with conic cross-sections defined by a rho-parameter. Enhanced robustness when simultaneously processing multiple edge sequences: Improves stability and prevents overlaps and interference between blends.

Resolution of Edge Self-Intersections

Enable checking and optional splitting of edges with self-intersections.

Mesh Prep for ACIS

Mesh Prep for ACIS is an add-on for ACIS that provides tools to simplify the pre-processing of CAD geometry for simulation workflows. Enhancements in Mesh Prep for ACIS for computing centerlines include:

Handling of Concentric Faces

For pipes with concentric inner and outer walls, ACIS now calculates a unique centerline automatically.

Joints and Branches

Generation of centerlines now handles more complex cases with joints and branches.

Mesh Prep for ACIS requires an additional license.

3D CGM Modeler

Curve Self-Intersection Checker

Detects self-intersections of a curve and optionally splits them to obtain a wire body with the same shape as the input curve in scenarios where a surface on which the input curve lies is known.

Filleting Aids

Documentation improvements including new sample code are available that provide more clarity and guidance for the creation of fillets.

CSM Surface Mesher and CVM Volumetric Mesher

CSM: Mesh Healing

Mesh healing functionality in CSM enables robust downstream simulation workflows. The operator prepares for volume meshing by automatically resolving invalid intersections, self-intersections or gaps in the input surface mesh.

CSM-CVM: Interface for Mesh-Quality Evaluation

A new mesh quality evaluator enables surface and volume mesh analysis via predefined or custom quality metrics.

CSM-CVM: Samples for Adaptive Meshing

Documentation and package enhancements, including new samples, are available for adaptive surface and volume meshing workflows.

About Spatial Corp.

Spatial Corp., a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, is the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for technical applications across a broad range of industries. Spatial 3D modeling, CAD translation, Meshing and 3D visualization software development toolkits help application developers deliver market-leading products, maintain focus on core competencies, and reduce time-to-market. For over 35 years, Spatial's 3D software development toolkits have been adopted by many of the world's most recognized software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, France, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. For more information on Spatial's latest updates and product offerings, please visit .

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