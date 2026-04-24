Switzerland Begins Gradual Reopening Of Embassy In Iran
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Réouverture progressive de l'ambassade de Suisse en Iran
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The decision to re-open the embassy gradually was taken after analysing the risks and in agreement with Tehran and Washington.
The Swiss chargé d'affaires and four members of staff are preparing the resumption of embassy activities, the ministry said in a press release, adding that this will depend on developments on the ground.More More Foreign Affairs Swiss embassy in Tehran closes temporarily amid conflict
This content was published on Mar 11, 2026 “The ambassador and five Swiss staff members left Iran by land today and are now safely out of the country,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.Read more: Swiss embassy in Tehran closes temporarily amid con
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