Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Begins Gradual Reopening Of Embassy In Iran

Switzerland Begins Gradual Reopening Of Embassy In Iran


2026-04-24 02:08:51
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A small team has resumed work at the Swiss embassy in Iran, the Swiss foreign ministry announced on Friday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland begins gradual reopening of embassy in Iran This content was published on April 24, 2026 - 15:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Réouverture progressive de l'ambassade de Suisse en Iran Original Read more: Réouverture progressive de l'ambassade de Suisse en

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The decision to re-open the embassy gradually was taken after analysing the risks and in agreement with Tehran and Washington.

The Swiss chargé d'affaires and four members of staff are preparing the resumption of embassy activities, the ministry said in a press release, adding that this will depend on developments on the ground.

More More Foreign Affairs Swiss embassy in Tehran closes temporarily amid conflict

This content was published on Mar 11, 2026 “The ambassador and five Swiss staff members left Iran by land today and are now safely out of the country,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read more: Swiss embassy in Tehran closes temporarily amid con

MENAFN24042026000210011054ID1111028788



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search