RTA Outdoor Living Launches 'Health Haven' Youtube Special On Backyard Design And Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greenland, N.H., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTA Outdoor Living has released Health Haven, a YouTube special exploring how residential outdoor environments influence stress, recovery, physical activity and social behavior.







Health Haven Outdoor Kitchen Powered by RTA

The project examines how changes to physical space can lead to consistent behavioral changes, based on a growing body of environmental health research. The transformation featured in the project was led by performance coach Justin Roethlingshoefer, co-founder of Own It, as a real-world implementation of these principles.

Backyard wellness refers to the intentional design of outdoor residential spaces to support daily health behaviors, including movement, nutrition, recovery and social connection. The Health Haven project applies this concept in a real-world residential setting.

Key Facts



A meta-analysis in Environmental Research (143 studies) found green space exposure is associated with lower cortisol levels and improved heart rate variability (HRV)

HRV is a widely used physiological marker of stress resilience and recovery

Research from the University of Exeter links access to private outdoor space with higher reported well-being

Individuals with outdoor access are more likely to maintain regular physical activity

Outdoor cooking with gas is healthier than indoor cooking, as it eliminates the nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter associated with indoor gas cooking

The Health Haven project transformed a one-acre backyard into a multi-functional wellness environment

The design integrates cooking, movement, recovery, and social interaction into a single daily-use space

Access to well-designed outdoor spaces increases the likelihood of gatherings, strengthening social bonds and community connection, both linked to improved mental well-being Environments designed for ease of use increase the likelihood of repeated behaviors

Research: Outdoor Environments and Health

Scientific research shows that physical environments influence both physiological and behavioral outcomes. Exposure to green space has been associated with reduced cortisol levels, improved heart rate variability, and lower resting heart rate.

These indicators are commonly used to assess stress and recovery. The consistency of findings across multiple studies suggests that the environment plays a measurable role in regulating how the body responds to stress.

Case Study: The Health Haven Project

The Health Haven project documents the transformation of a one-acre residential property in Miami owned by Justin Roethlingshoefer, performance coach and co-founder of Own It, and Alyse Roethlingshoefer.

The redesigned backyard includes:



Outdoor kitchen for regular and healthier meal preparation

Defined outdoor living spaces: outdoor living room, outdoor dining area, outdoor kitchen area for hosting and gathering

Sauna and cold plunge for recovery

Outdoor gym built from a converted shipping container

Yoga and breathwork space

Podcast and recovery studio with red light therapy and a hyperbaric chamber Pool deck, fire pit, and gathering areas

The project integrates multiple wellness functions into a single environment designed for daily use.

Behavior: Why Environment Shapes Habits

Behavioral research shows that habits are strongly influenced by environmental cues and accessibility. When a behavior is easy to perform within a space, it is more likely to be repeated consistently.

“If it's complicated to build or inconvenient to use, it won't stick,” said James King, VP of Design at RTA Outdoor Living.“When the environment supports the behavior, it becomes part of the routine.”

Justin Roethlingshoefer added:“Environments change everything. It's how you feel, the emotions you experience, and the memories you create.”

FAQ

How does your backyard affect your health?

Your backyard can influence relaxation and unwinding or physical activity, and recovery by shaping how often those behaviors occur. Spaces designed for ease of use increase consistency.

Does green space reduce stress?

Research shows exposure to green space is associated with lower cortisol levels and improved heart rate variability, both indicators of reduced stress.

What is heart rate variability (HRV)?

HRV measures variation in time between heartbeats and is used to assess how well the body adapts to stress and recovers.

What is backyard wellness?

Backyard wellness is the design of outdoor spaces to support daily health behaviors such as movement, recovery, and social connection.

What features support a wellness-focused backyard?

Common features include outdoor kitchens, recovery areas (sauna or cold plunge), movement spaces, and areas for relaxation or gathering.

Can changing your environment improve habits?

Yes. When behaviors are easier to perform within a space, they are more likely to be repeated consistently over time.

Do you need a large backyard to see benefits?

No. Smaller outdoor spaces can still support consistent wellness habits if they are designed for accessibility and regular use.

Why is cooking outdoors healthier than indoors?

Grilling is recognized as healthier because it reduces fat content. Cooking with gas outdoors also eliminates exposure to nitrogen dioxide and other indoor air pollutants produced when gas is burned in enclosed spaces, making it meaningfully safer for your household's air quality.

Sources and Research



Environmental Research: Green space and physiological outcomes

University of Exeter: Outdoor access and wellbeing

Heart rate variability (HRV) research in stress and recovery Environmental design and habit formation research

About RTA Outdoor Living

RTA Outdoor Living is a leading provider of custom prefab outdoor kitchen solutions, designed to make high-quality outdoor living accessible and easy to implement. With a focus on streamlined design, durable materials, and a digital-first, virtual approach, RTA helps homeowners create outdoor spaces that are both functional and built for everyday use. For more information, visit

Health Haven Backyard

Press Inquiries

Mirjam Lippuner

mirjam [at] 920-395-8998



1 Bayside Rd suite 106, Greenland, NH 03840, United States

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: