Rajasthan CM Calls For Action Plan To Boost Saras Products Marketing

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed officials to connect the maximum number of livestock farmers with the dairy sector, describing it as a key pillar of Rajasthan's rural economy.

He said the dairy sector is playing a significant role in the state's economy and stressed the need for innovation and effective implementation to further strengthen it.

The Chief Minister was chairing a high-level review meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday to assess the progress, expansion, and implementation of various schemes of the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation.

He instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for improving the marketing of 'Saras' products while ensuring strict quality standards, and to implement it effectively.

He also directed the establishment of new dairy booths based on data from the ongoing 'Viksit Gram' and 'Viksit Ward' campaigns.

He reiterated that the state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of both milk producers and consumers. Schemes such as the Chief Minister Milk Producer Sambal Yojana are providing financial support to dairy farmers, while 'Saras' products are emerging as a symbol of quality and trust among consumers.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on expanding the 'Saras' brand through modern outlets such as Saras Smart, Saras Café, and Saras Signature Plaza.

The Chief Minister directed that branding be strengthened by setting up such outlets at major religious and tourist destinations, including Khatu Shyamji, Salasar, Nathdwara, Pushkar, and Ajmer, along with ensuring all necessary consumer facilities at these locations.

He also reviewed the progress of Saras Smart Parlours being operated through Rajeevika in government offices, including Collectorates, as well as the expansion of Saras outlets in government hospitals, Rajasthan Roadways bus stands, and hotels under the Tourism Development Corporation.

He further directed officials to prepare a structured plan involving tie-ups with reputed private sector institutions to promote and expand Saras products in other states.

The Chief Minister also instructed strict measures to curb adulteration and develop a robust quality monitoring system covering the entire chain from milk procurement to final product distribution to ensure consistent quality of Saras products.

Officials informed the meeting that the state currently procures around 4.5 million litres of milk daily. A phased plan has been prepared to increase procurement to 6.5 million litres per day in the first phase and 8.5 million litres per day in the second phase. For this, new dairy cooperative societies are being set up in uncovered areas, and the procurement rate has been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 52 per kg of fat, benefiting livestock farmers.

It was further informed that, with an investment of approximately Rs 530 crore, new milk processing plants are being established and existing facilities are being expanded across districts to enhance the state's processing capacity. The meeting was attended by Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Joraram Kumawat, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister's Office) Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry Development) Sitaram Bhale, Secretary (Cooperation) Dr Samit Sharma, the Managing Director of the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation, and other senior officials.