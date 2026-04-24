Bihar: BCO Arrested While Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe In Rohtas
The accused, Janardan Kumar, was apprehended at the exact moment he was receiving the illegal payment, an official of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau said.
According to a vigilance official, the officer had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from Prashant Kumar, PACS Manager of Rajpur, in exchange for conducting a physical verification of paddy procurement.
Distressed by the demand, the PACS Manager lodged a written complaint with the Vigilance Department in Patna.
After verifying the complaint, a special Vigilance team laid a trap.
The team caught the officer red-handed as the complainant handed over the bribe.
The Vigilance Investigation Bureau's action sent shockwaves through administrative circles in the district.
Following the arrest, the Vigilance team conducted a search of the accused officer's residence in Sasaram and examined documents related to his assets.
Vigilance Inspector Akhilesh Kumar stated that demanding money for routine official work, such as verification of paddy procurement, is illegal, prompting the trap operation.
The accused is being taken to Patna, where he will be produced before a special Vigilance Court after completion of legal formalities.
Officials say the action has sent a strong message and created unease among those involved in corrupt practices.
Earlier, on April 22, a team from the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) conducted a surprise raid and caught a government clerk red-handed while accepting a bribe.
The arrested clerk has been identified as Saket Kumar. He was posted at Benipatti Circle Office in Madhubani district.
Along with him, the vigilance team also apprehended a middleman, Parmanand Jha, a resident of Dhakjari village.
According to an official, Saket Kumar had allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 from Ravindra Yadav, a resident of Dahila village under Parjuar Panchayat, in exchange for facilitating the removal of an encroachment.
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