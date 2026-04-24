Bihar: BCO Arrested While Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe In Rohtas​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 24 (IANS) In a major anti-corruption action in Bihar, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau on Friday arrested a Block Cooperative Officer (BCO) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in the Rajpur block of Rohtas district.​

The accused, Janardan Kumar, was apprehended at the exact moment he was receiving the illegal payment, an official of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau said.​

According to a vigilance official, the officer had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from Prashant Kumar, PACS Manager of Rajpur, in exchange for conducting a physical verification of paddy procurement.​

Distressed by the demand, the PACS Manager lodged a written complaint with the Vigilance Department in Patna.​

After verifying the complaint, a special Vigilance team laid a trap.​

The team caught the officer red-handed as the complainant handed over the bribe.​

The Vigilance Investigation Bureau's action sent shockwaves through administrative circles in the district.​

Following the arrest, the Vigilance team conducted a search of the accused officer's residence in Sasaram and examined documents related to his assets.​

Vigilance Inspector Akhilesh Kumar stated that demanding money for routine official work, such as verification of paddy procurement, is illegal, prompting the trap operation.​

The accused is being taken to Patna, where he will be produced before a special Vigilance Court after completion of legal formalities.​

Officials say the action has sent a strong message and created unease among those involved in corrupt practices.​

Earlier, on April 22, a team from the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) conducted a surprise raid and caught a government clerk red-handed while accepting a bribe.​

The arrested clerk has been identified as Saket Kumar. He was posted at Benipatti Circle Office in Madhubani district.​

Along with him, the vigilance team also apprehended a middleman, Parmanand Jha, a resident of Dhakjari village.​

According to an official, Saket Kumar had allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 from Ravindra Yadav, a resident of Dahila village under Parjuar Panchayat, in exchange for facilitating the removal of an encroachment.​