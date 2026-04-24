Riot Platforms Sells Another 500 Bitcoin

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: $RIOT) has sold another 500 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) as it unwinds its cryptocurrency holdings and pivots to artificial intelligence (A.I.) data centres.

The latest sale netted Riot Platforms $39 million U.S., money it plans to use to help fund its data centre expansion.

Riot Platforms has executed a series of BTC sales over the past two weeks as the company continues to reduce its Bitcoin reserves.

During this year's first quarter, Riot sold 3,778 Bitcoin, generating $289.5 million U.S. in proceeds. The company reported an average sale price of $76,626 U.S. per Bitcoin.

However, Riot Platforms is not the only crypto miner selling Bitcoin this year as the price slumps.

MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: $MARA) sold more than 15,000 BTC worth $1.1 billion U.S. after revising its 2026 treasury policy to allow ongoing sales to fund operational needs.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ: $CORZ) announced the sale of 1,900 Bitcoin earlier this year and said it planned to offload its entre Bitcoin holdings by the end of this year's first quarter.

The sales come as Bitcoin miners shift to become A.I. data centre operators amid the cryptocurrency winter that began last October.

BTC is currently trading at $78,200 U.S. per digital token.