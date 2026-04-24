ISSF Jr World Cup: India Wins 4Th Gold With Junior World Record

India Claims Gold with Junior World Record

India's 10m air rifle mixed team pairing of Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Divyanshu Dewangan won the competition with a junior world record score of 499.9, as India claimed a fourth gold in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday. The pair had earlier topped the qualification round with a combined 632.0. Chinese Taipei's Tsai Chieh-Ying and Chen You-An won silver with 498.3, while the French pairing of Tifenn Pomes and Gaspard Lesieur won bronze with 434.4, according to a press release.

Sameer in Rapid-Fire Pistol Final

In the 25m rapid-fire pistol men junior event, Sameer made the finals cut with an effort of 573 in qualifying, which gave him second spot. France's Arnaud Gamaleri posted a table-topping 589, which equalled the junior world record. Sameer finished seventh eventually, scoring seven hits in the first three five-shot series of the eight-series final. Gamaleri took gold with 29 hits.

India Leads Medal Tally

India now has 12 medals from the Cairo junior world cup and leads the medal tally with four gold, five silver and three bronze medals, with two days of the competition left and six gold medals to be decided.

Other Indian Medalists

Earlier in the day, Prachi Gaikwad struck gold, winning the junior women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, firing 354.6 in the final to overcome Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Darya Chuprys, who shot 354.4. Another AIN shooter, Elena Kretinina, won bronze with a score of 343.3, exiting the 35-shot final after the 34th shot.

Naraen Pranav also won bronze in the junior men's 10m air rifle with a score of 229.5 in the final. (ANI)

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