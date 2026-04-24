Opposition Mps Submit Notice Seeking Removal Of Chief Election Commissioner

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) As many as 73 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha have submitted a notice of motion to the Secretary-General seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The motion, addressed to the President of India, alleges“proven misbehaviour” by the CEC through acts and omissions committed since March 15, 2026.

The notice cites constitutional provisions including Article 324(5) read with Article 124(4), Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

According to the Opposition, these legal frameworks provide grounds for initiating proceedings against the CEC.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on social media, stated that nine specific charges have been documented in detail against Gyanesh Kumar.

He described the continuation of the CEC in office as“an assault on the Constitution” and“an absolute disgrace”, alleging that he remains in position to serve the interests of the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

The Opposition's move marks a rare and serious escalation, as the removal of a Chief Election Commissioner is an extraordinary step requiring a parliamentary address to the President. The charges, according to the Opposition, cannot be“denied or whitewashed away”.

The development is expected to intensify political tensions, with the ruling party likely to dismiss the motion as politically motivated. However, the Opposition has maintained that the matter is rooted in constitutional accountability and the integrity of democratic institutions.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat will now examine the notice, and the process will follow established parliamentary procedures. If admitted, the motion could lead to a formal inquiry into the conduct of the CEC.

This move comes at a time when the Chief Election Commission is under heightened scrutiny, and the Opposition has repeatedly accused it of bias.