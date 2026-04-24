Toaster To Do Deewane Shehar Mein: Netflix's Top 10 Trending Movies See Full List

Netflix's latest top 10 trending films list is here, and it's full of surprises. From instant hits to unexpected entries, these movies are grabbing attention and dominating watchlists worldwide right now.

The new list of Netflix's top 10 trending movies is out, and it might surprise you. Many big-ticket films couldn't even make it to the top 5. Let's see which movie grabbed the top spot.

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's film 'Toaster' has grabbed the number one spot on Netflix's top 10 list. Viewers are really loving this movie.

The recently released South film 'Youth' is at the second spot on Netflix. This Tamil romantic comedy-drama has become a favourite among the audience.

Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is third on Netflix's top 10 trending list. This Telugu action-comedy, which came out this year, is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The survival thriller 'Tu Ya Main' is at number four. The film stars Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor, Parul Gulati, and Rajendra Gupta in the main roles.

The film 'Thrash' holds the fifth position on the list. 'Thrash' is an American survival thriller from 2026, written and directed by Tommy Wirkola. It stars Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, and Djimon Hounsou in lead roles.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's film 'Do Deewane Shehar Mein' is a romantic drama that was released this year. This movie is at number 6 on the list.

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is at the 7th spot on Netflix's top 10 list. As for the other films, Rani Mukerji's crime thriller 'Mardaani 3' is at number 8. Neena Gupta's 'Vadh 2' is at 9th place. Meanwhile, the South suspense thriller 'Mrityunjay' is at number 10.